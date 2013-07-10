* Dollar index falls from three-year high
* Focus on Fed June meeting minutes and Bernanke speech
later Wednesday
* Weak Chinese trade data buoys yen
* Aussie erases losses after slipping on China trade data
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, July 10 The dollar on Wednesday fell
from the previous session's three-year high against a basket of
currencies and made pronounced losses against the yen, as the
market awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting
and a speech by Chairman Ben Bernanke.
While weaker-than-expected trade data from China favored the
safe-haven yen and Swiss franc, sentiment towards the greenback
remained upbeat, with investors likely to resume buying the
dollar if the Fed minutes and Bernanke reiterate that the
central bank is preparing to slow its asset-purchase program in
coming months.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, with which the
dollar index has a robust correlation, have slipped from
a recent near-two-year high of 2.755 percent, spurring some
profit-taking in the greenback.
"There is a risk that Bernanke in his speech could pour cold
water on rising U.S. yields," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "But any dollar
weakness will be bought into as the U.S. economy has the impetus
to continue recovering."
In early New York trade, the dollar fell 0.9 percent to
100.24 yen, pulling away from a six-week high of 101.53
yen reached on Monday on the Reuters trading platform.
China warned of a "grim" outlook for trade after a surprise
fall in June exports, raising fresh concerns about the extent of
the slowdown in the world's second largest
economy.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six currencies, was 0.3 percent lower at 84.358, off a
three-year high of 84.753 struck on Tuesday.
At 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), the minutes from the June 18-19
meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee will be released
and perused by investors for any signs of the central bank's
plan to trim its bond buying program.
Bernanke will speak at a National Bureau of Economic
Research conference on the Fed's past and future at 4:00 p.m.
EDT (2000 GMT). A question and answer session will follow his
speech.
The June FOMC minutes will likely sound more hawkish than
the subsequent public comments from Fed officials, at least with
regard to its bond buying program, called quantitative easing,
according to Credit Suisse.
"However, regarding the longer-term outlook for policy, the
minutes may impart a more dovish tone," the firm said. "Although
the rates market has almost entirely priced in a taper at this
point, the minutes will still garner attention on the subject as
the market seeks to glean any clues as to whether July is a
possibility."
The dollar's drop gave the euro and sterling
a breather. Both tumbled the previous day, hurt by growing
expectations that central banks in the euro zone and Britain
will have to keep policy loose for a long time.
The euro, shrugging off a downgrade to Italy's credit rating
by Standard and Poor's on Tuesday, rose 0.3 percent to $1.2818
. The euro hit a three-month low of $1.2754 on Tuesday
after European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said the
central bank's guidance on interest rates staying at a record
low extended beyond 12 months.
The ECB later issued a statement saying Asmussen had not
intended to give any guidance on the exact length of time for
which it expects to keep rates at record lows.
"Notwithstanding these rather noisy intraday fluctuations in
euro/dollar, we need to stress that tensions are showing up in a
number of euro area indicators and maintaining modest downward
pressure on the euro/crosses," said Stephen Gallo, European head
of FX strategy at BMO Financial Group.
The euro was last down 0.5 percent against the yen at 128.58
yen.
The Australian dollar bounced after falling earlier in the
session on the weak Chinese trade data, which reinforced
expectations of a slowdown in China, a major export market for
Australia.
It last traded 0.1 percent higher at $0.9182, off
an intraday low of $0.9125 hit after the Chinese trade data.