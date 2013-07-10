* Dollar falls from three-year high vs basket of currencies
* Fed minutes say more jobs needed before tapering
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, July 10 The dollar tumbled against the
euro and yen on Wednesday after the minutes from the Federal
Reserve's latest policy meeting dented expectations of a
near-term reduction in stimulus by the U.S. central bank.
The dollar had rallied to three-year peaks against a basket
of major currencies on Tuesday on bets the Fed may start slowing
its $85-billion-a-month bond purchases as early as September,
but the minutes suggested that might not be a sure bet.
Even as consensus built within the Fed in June about the
likely need to begin pulling back on economic stimulus measures
soon, many officials wanted more reassurance the employment
recovery was on solid ground before a policy retreat.
"The minutes were not as hawkish as expected," said Joseph
Trevisani, chief market strategist at WorldWideMarkets, in
Woodcliff Lake in New Jersey.
The euro rose 0.8 percent to $1.2887, after hitting a
session peak of $1.2945 after the release of the minutes,
according to Reuters data.
The dollar fell 1 percent to 100.18 yen after
reaching a session low of 99.62 yen.
The Fed's bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing,
has pressured the dollar in recent years because it equates to
printing money and erodes the value of the currency.
Hopes the Fed may slow its purchases grew after Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke said in June that the central bank would likely
curtail bond purchases later this year and bring them to a halt
by the middle of next year.
Analysts at Action Economics said the minutes injected
uncertainty back into the markets rather than provide clarity,
as reflected by the gyrations in asset prices on the headlines.
Bernanke in the late afternoon addressed a conference
sponsored by the National Bureau of Economic Research, but made
no direct reference to current monetary policy in his speech.
The Fed chief began with a spoiler alert that he would leave
any observations about current policy to an audience
question-and-answer session at the end of his speech, as well as
to two days of congressional testimony that he will deliver next
week.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six currencies, was last down 0.7 percent at 84.018,
moving away from a three-year high at 84.753 touched on Tuesday.
Despite the weakness, some analysts believe the U.S. dollar
looks poised to resume its rally on contrasting monetary policy
stance between the Fed and other major central banks.
They said discussions about the Fed have focused squarely on
the timing of a reduction in stimulus, while central banks in
the euro zone, UK and Japan remain biased for further easing.