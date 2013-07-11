* Dollar falls after Fed chief's comments, but uptrend intact

* Bernanke says Fed to continue accommodative policy

* U.S. jobless claims rise but labor recovery intact

* BOJ holds rates, sounds optimistic on economy

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, July 11 The dollar dropped broadly on Thursday as remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke had investors reassessing the timing of when the U.S. central bank may decide to wind down its asset purchase program.

The dollar notched steep losses on Wednesday after Bernanke sought to assuage market fears by saying the Fed would continue its accommodative monetary policy due to low inflation and weakness in the labor market.

The Fed's $85 billion per month bond buying program, called quantitative easing, is tantamount to printing money. Investors for many weeks have ferociously been piling on long bets on the dollar on expectations the Fed would reduce its monthly purchases within the coming months.

Still, Fed minutes showed that half of the bank's policymakers think the stimulus programme should stop by the end of this year, but many wanted reassurance the U.S. jobs recovery was on solid ground before any policy retreat.

U.S. jobless claims data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week, although the level still appeared to point to healing in the nation's job market.

The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies, with its index falling to 82.418, its lowest since June 25 and down around 2.8 percent from the three-year high of 84.753, touched just two sessions prior. It last traded down 1.0 percent at 82.162.

"The dramatic drop in the dollar highlights how one sided (dollar bullish) the market had become and how quickly traders raced to close out long dollar positions," said Camilla Sutton, chief foreign exchange strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

Over the long term, the dollar should strengthen as the Fed's stance of reducing stimulus stands in contrast to other major central banks which look set to remain accommodative.

"The longer-term view remains unchanged, with monetary policy diverging between the U.S. and Europe, which should support the dollar into year-end; however the market had gotten ahead of itself with positioning," she said.

Separate U.S. data showed prices for imports and exports fell in June for the fourth straight month, a sign of cooler economic growth worldwide that could weigh on the American economy and unnerve policymakers.

The general market view had been that the Fed could begin to scale back its massive $85 billion-a-month stimulus programme by September, but markets were less sure about the time frame after the Fed minutes and Bernanke's comments on Wednesday.

"I don't think the extent of the sell-off was justified, so I think the dollar is going to reclaim those losses relatively quickly," said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING.

In early New York trade, the euro was up 0.5 percent against the dollar at $1.3034, having risen to a three-week high of $1.3201.

ING's Turner said that the sovereign yield spreads between Germany and the U.S. are consistent with the euro slipping to $1.28, perhaps even in the next few days.

The single currency has been under pressure as the European Central Bank last week clearly indicated it would keep interest rates low for an "extended period". ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann, however, said on Thursday that the central bank could hike rates if inflationary pressures re-emerged.

The dollar also fell against the yen, dropping to a two-week low of 98.27 yen. It was last down 0.4 percent at 99.28 yen. Chartists said a weekly close above 98.75 yen would be a signal that the dollar is retaining its upward bias.

The dollar extended losses after the Bank of Japan kept its policy on hold and had its most upbeat assessment in two-and-half years. But analysts said the fall in the pair was likely to be short-lived.