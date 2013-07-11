* Dollar falls after Fed chief's comments, but uptrend
intact
* Bernanke says Fed to continue accommodative policy
* U.S. jobless claims rise but labor recovery intact
* BOJ holds rates, sounds optimistic on economy
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, July 11 The dollar dropped broadly on
Thursday as remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
had investors reassessing the timing of when the U.S. central
bank may decide to wind down its asset purchase program.
The dollar notched steep losses on Wednesday after Bernanke
sought to assuage market fears by saying the Fed would continue
its accommodative monetary policy due to low inflation and
weakness in the labor market.
The Fed's $85 billion per month bond buying program, called
quantitative easing, is tantamount to printing money. Investors
for many weeks have ferociously been piling on long bets on the
dollar on expectations the Fed would reduce its monthly
purchases within the coming months.
Still, Fed minutes showed that half of the bank's
policymakers think the stimulus programme should stop by the end
of this year, but many wanted reassurance the U.S. jobs recovery
was on solid ground before any policy retreat.
U.S. jobless claims data showed the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week,
although the level still appeared to point to healing in the
nation's job market.
The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies, with its
index falling to 82.418, its lowest since June 25
and down around 2.8 percent from the three-year high of 84.753,
touched just two sessions prior. It last traded down 1.0 percent
at 82.162.
"The dramatic drop in the dollar highlights how one sided
(dollar bullish) the market had become and how quickly traders
raced to close out long dollar positions," said Camilla Sutton,
chief foreign exchange strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
Over the long term, the dollar should strengthen as the
Fed's stance of reducing stimulus stands in contrast to other
major central banks which look set to remain accommodative.
"The longer-term view remains unchanged, with monetary
policy diverging between the U.S. and Europe, which should
support the dollar into year-end; however the market had gotten
ahead of itself with positioning," she said.
Separate U.S. data showed prices for imports and exports
fell in June for the fourth straight month, a sign of cooler
economic growth worldwide that could weigh on the American
economy and unnerve policymakers.
The general market view had been that the Fed could begin to
scale back its massive $85 billion-a-month stimulus programme by
September, but markets were less sure about the time frame after
the Fed minutes and Bernanke's comments on Wednesday.
"I don't think the extent of the sell-off was justified, so
I think the dollar is going to reclaim those losses relatively
quickly," said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING.
In early New York trade, the euro was up 0.5 percent against
the dollar at $1.3034, having risen to a three-week high
of $1.3201.
ING's Turner said that the sovereign yield spreads between
Germany and the U.S. are consistent with
the euro slipping to $1.28, perhaps even in the next few days.
The single currency has been under pressure as the European
Central Bank last week clearly indicated it would keep interest
rates low for an "extended period". ECB policymaker Jens
Weidmann, however, said on Thursday that the central bank could
hike rates if inflationary pressures re-emerged.
The dollar also fell against the yen, dropping to a two-week
low of 98.27 yen. It was last down 0.4 percent at 99.28
yen. Chartists said a weekly close above 98.75 yen would be a
signal that the dollar is retaining its upward bias.
The dollar extended losses after the Bank of Japan kept its
policy on hold and had its most upbeat assessment in
two-and-half years. But analysts said the fall in the pair was
likely to be short-lived.