* Dollar falls after Bernanke comments, but uptrend intact
* Bernanke says Fed to continue accommodative policy
* U.S. mortgage rates reach two-year high
* BOJ holds rates, sounds optimistic on economy
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, July 11 The dollar dropped against a
swath of currencies on Thursday as remarks made by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke assured investors the U.S. central
bank was unlikely to scale back its asset purchase program
earlier than expected.
After notching steep losses the previous day, investors
continued to shed bullish bets on the dollar after Bernanke
sought to assuage market fears by saying the Fed would continue
its accommodative monetary policy due to low inflation and
weakness in the labor market.
The Fed's $85-billion monthly bond-buying program, known as
quantitative easing, is tantamount to printing money. Investors
had recently been piling on long dollar positions on
expectations the Fed would reduce its monthly purchases in the
coming months.
Minutes of the Fed's last meeting, released Wednesday,
showed that half of the bank's policymakers believed the
stimulus program should stop by the end of this year, but many
wanted reassurance the U.S. jobs recovery was on solid ground
before any policy retreat.
U.S. jobless claims data showed the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week,
although the level still pointed to healing in the nation's job
market.
"Overall, this is a correction more than a reversal of a
trend for the dollar," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.
The most recent Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
showed long-dollar positioning building into the end of the
second quarter, but still below the peak seen in May, suggesting
further upside for the greenback.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six currencies, fell to 82.418, its
lowest since June 25 and down 2.8 percent from a three-year high
of 84.753 touched on Tuesday. It last traded down 1.3 percent at
82.978.
The movements of the U.S. dollar have been highly correlated
to Treasury yields, which move inversely to price. Treasuries,
as well as stocks, rallied on the perceived dovish comments from
Bernanke.
Any push back in the timeline of Fed tapering will probably
put downward pressure on yields and the dollar over the
near-term. Higher yields could also impact the housing market's
recovery.
Mortgage finance company Freddie Mac said U.S. 30-year
fixed-rate mortgages stood at 4.51 percent in the week ended
July 11, the highest since July 2011, against 4.29 percent a
week earlier.
"As long as European, U.K. and Japanese monetary officials
are biased towards continued policy accommodation while the Fed
is eyeing an exit strategy, the long-term trend of dollar
strength should remain in tact," Esiner said.
The general market view had been that the Fed could begin to
scale back its massive stimulus program by September, but
markets have been less certain about that time-frame after the
release of the Fed minutes and Bernanke's comments on Wednesday.
"The dramatic drop in the dollar highlights how one-sided
(dollar bullish) the market had become and how quickly traders
raced to close out long dollar positions," said Camilla Sutton,
chief foreign exchange strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
"The longer-term view remains unchanged, with monetary
policy diverging between the U.S. and Europe, which should
support the dollar into year-end; however ,the market had gotten
ahead of itself with positioning," she said.
Separate U.S. data showed prices for imports and exports
fell in June for a fourth straight month, a sign of cooler
economic growth worldwide that could weigh on the American
economy and unnerve policymakers.
In late morning New York trade, the euro was up 0.5 percent
against the dollar at $1.3042, having earlier risen to a
three-week high of $1.3201.
The single currency has been under pressure as the European
Central Bank last week clearly indicated it would keep interest
rates low for an "extended period." ECB policymaker Jens
Weidmann, however, said Thursday the central bank could hike
rates if inflationary pressures re-emerged.
The dollar extended losses after the Bank of Japan kept its
policy on hold and had its most upbeat assessment in two and a
half years. But analysts said the fall in the pair was likely to
be short-lived.
The dollar dropped to a two-week low of 98.27 yen. It was
last down 0.9 percent at 98.74 yen. Chartists said a
weekly close above 98.75 yen would be a signal that the dollar
is retaining its upward bias.