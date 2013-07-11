* Fed dents hopes of stimulus reduction in coming months
* Dollar poised to resume rally on U.S. growth, higher
yields
* BOJ holds rates, sounds optimistic on economy
NEW YORK, July 11 The U.S. dollar fell to
multi-week lows against the euro and yen on Thursday as traders
scaled back expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow its
asset purchases in coming months.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central
bank would continue its accommodative monetary policy because of
low inflation and weakness in the labor market.
Investors had driven the dollar to three-year peaks against
a basket of currencies this week on bets the Fed will start
reducing its stimulus as early as September. The Fed's
$85-billion monthly bond-buying has pressured the dollar because
it is tantamount to printing money.
"The dramatic drop in the dollar highlights how one-sided
the market had become and how quickly traders raced to close out
long dollar positions," said Camilla Sutton, chief foreign
exchange strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
Minutes of the Fed's June meeting, released Wednesday, also
supported the view of the Fed keeping status quo for longer,
with many policymakers wanting reassurance the U.S. jobs
recovery was on solid ground before any policy retreat.
The euro rose 0.6 percent to $1.3058, having climbed
to $1.3201, according to Reuters data, its strongest since June
21.
The euro zone common currency has been under pressure as the
European Central Bank last week clearly indicated it would keep
interest rates low for an "extended period." ECB policymaker
Jens Weidmann, however, said Thursday the central bank could
hike rates if inflationary pressures re-emerged.
The dollar lost 0.6 percent to 99.07 yen after
hitting a two-week low of 98.27 yen. Chartists said a weekly
close above 98.75 in dollar/yen would be a signal that the
dollar is retaining its upward bias.
The dollar extended losses against the yen after the Bank of
Japan kept its policy on hold and had its most upbeat assessment
in two and a half years. But analysts said the fall in the pair
was likely to be short-lived.
In data release on Thursday, U.S. jobless claims showed the
number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
rose last week, although the level still pointed to healing in
the job market.
Separate U.S. data showed prices for imports and exports
fell in June for a fourth straight month, a sign of cooler
economic growth worldwide that could weigh on the American
economy and unnerve policymakers.
Despite the selloff, analysts said the dollar remains poised
to gain further against most of the major currencies.
Debates in the United States have focused on the timing of a
reduction of central bank stimulus. In contrast, central banks
in the euro zone, UK and Japan remain biased for further easing.
Strategists at Citigroup said the dollar's weakness in
response to Bernanke and Fed meeting minutes may look overdone
relative to the moves in other currencies such as bonds.
"We suspect that drivers like market long dollar positioning
may have played a role," they wrote to clients. "Despite Fed's
cautiousness last night, the U.S. growth story is still the most
compelling in G4. The U.S. cyclical leadership will continue to
support the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields in our view."
The dollar's moves have been highly correlated to Treasury
yields, which move inversely to price. Treasuries, as well as
stocks, rallied on the perceived dovish comments from Bernanke.
Any push back in the timeline of Fed tapering will probably
put downward pressure on yields and the dollar in the near term.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six currencies, fell 1.34 percent to 82.917. It had
hit 82.418, its lowest since June 25, retreating further from a
three-year high of 84.753 touched on Tuesday.