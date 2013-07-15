* Dollar regains footing after 1.7 percent decline last week
* Retail sales rose less than expected in June
* Fed chief Bernanke's testimony later this week crucial
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, July 15 The dollar rose against the
euro and the yen on Monday as traders said its selloff last week
was overdone because the Federal Reserve is still seen likely
to be the first among major central banks to move away from
ultra-loose monetary policy.
The dollar trimmed its gains after data showing U.S. retail
sales rose less than expected in June, which dented expectations
of a reduction in stimulus by the Fed this year. But the impact
was offset by a separate report showing growth in New York
state's manufacturing sector accelerated in July.
Analysts said the dollar could struggle to rise further
before Fed chief Ben Bernanke's congressional testimony on
Wednesday and Thursday. The currency lost 1.7 last week after
Bernanke said a highly accommodative monetary policy would be
needed for the foreseeable future.
"If he reiterates his comments from last week, I think we're
going to see a little bit more dollar weakness across the board
as bets on a September wind down of QE start looking a little
bit further from the truth," said Andrew Dilz, foreign currency
trader at Tempus Inc in Washington.
The Fed's bond-buying program, also known as quantitative
easing (QE), has weighed on the dollar in recent years because
it equates to printing money and dilutes the value of the
currency.
The dollar hit a three-year peak against a basket of
currencies last Tuesday as expectations grew the Fed could start
reducing its stimulus as early as September. But comments from
Bernanke and minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting quashed
that view.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.3044, rebounding from
a session low of $1.2993.
With a slide in German exports, France losing the last of
its major triple-A credit ratings and Portugal's political
wrangling over austerity measures, the euro's outlook remained
fragile.
A slowdown in China's economic growth could also hurt the
euro as "major exporters in Europe have put increasing emphasis
on Asia and China in recent years, especially following the
problems in the periphery", analysts at Morgan Stanley said.
The dollar rose 0.8 percent to 99.97 yen, with
support cited at the base of the Ichimoku cloud at 98.15 yen.
Despite the possibility of a near-term retreat, most
investors remain bullish on the dollar over the longer term.
Discussions about the Fed have focused on the timing of a
reduction in stimulus, they said, while central banks in the
euro zone, UK and Japan remain biased for further easing.
"We still buy into the idea of relative outperformance of
the U.S. economy and that supports the dollar," said Paul
Robson, FX strategist at RBS, adding that market uncertainty
could, however, weigh on the dollar this week.
Speculators raised the value of net long positions in the
dollar to $27.94 billion in the week ended July 9, data from
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus
a basket of currencies, rose 0.2 percent on the day to 83.159,
recovering from last week's low of 82.418. Support was at its
100-day moving average around 82.670.