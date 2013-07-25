* German Ifo numbers just beat expectations
* Sterling falls after in-line UK GDP numbers
* NZD up, market sees less dovish RBNZ statement
NEW YORK, July 25 The dollar slipped against the
euro, yen and New Zealand dollar on Thursday as investors
focused on good news in Europe and New Zealand but saw nothing
to drive the U.S. currency in the near term.
The euro was near a one-month peak in New York trading after
a German Ifo survey showed business morale was slightly better
than expected in July. The influential think tank's business
climate index rose to 106.2 from 105.9 in June, just beating the
median 106.1 forecast.
The euro waxed and waned after the news but picked up
momentum as U.S. buyers entered the market.
The New Zealand dollar rose to a one-month high as investors
detected a more hawkish tone from the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand.
The euro is "generally supported by recent strength in euro
zone economic data that has signalled stabilization in the
17-member bloc's economy," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"Yesterday's much stronger than expected euro zone PMI data
signalled that the bloc's economy may have bottomed, while
overnight, German Ifo business morale also topped market
forecasts."
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.3231, having hit a
session high of $1.3238. Surveys on Wednesday showed a
quicker-than-anticipated expansion in German and French private
sector business activity and lifted the euro to a one-month high
of $1.3256.
Sterling also swung wildly in the global session
after data showed the British economy grew 0.6 percent in the
second quarter, picking up from the previous quarter for a 1.4
percent annual pace.
The pound was last up 0.1 percent at $1.5334 though traded
more than a full cent in the move between the high of $1.5383
and the low $1.5265.
The Bank of England is expected to issue 'forward guidance'
next month that it will keep rates low to support growth.
Despite Thursday's moves, the dollar's upward trend is
expected to continue. It has shown a high correlation to
Treasury yields in recent weeks as the market has focused on
when the Federal Reserve might start tapering its monetary
stimulus.
A report showed that, in dollar terms, headline U.S. durable
goods orders totalled a record $244.5 billion, finally
surpassing the previous peak of $242.96 billion seen in December
2007, the month the United States entered recession.
Durables orders troughed in April 2009, two months before
the recession ended, at $144.4 billion.
"The demise of quantitative easing, made a bit more likely
by today's orders number, has been deliberately and temporarily
sidelined by the Fed, but it has not been cancelled as the next
policy move," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at
WorldWideMarkets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
The dollar fell 0.7 percent against the yen on Thursday to
99.53 yen. Yet the yen remains the worst performing of
the 36 most actively traded currencies against the dollar year
to date with a 13.6 percent drop.
Some US$4.4 billion in euros changed hands on Thursday,
using Reuters data, with US$2 billion in yen.
The New Zealand dollar was up 1.5 percent at US$0.8045, near
an earlier one-month high of $0.8056 as investors
detected a more hawkish tone from the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand.
"There was a lot more emphasis on the potential inflation
spillover from construction costs and housing market," said Jane
Turner, a senior economist at ASB Bank in London. "We still
expect the RBNZ to first lift the official cash rate in March
2014."
If that prediction proves correct, New Zealand could be the
first developed nation to begin a rate tightening cycle.