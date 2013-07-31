NEW YORK, July 31 The dollar briefly extended
losses versus the euro and temporarily erased gains versus the
yen on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said offered not
hints of a stimulus pullback.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said the economy continues to
recover but is still in need of support, offering no indication
that a reduction in the pace of its bond-buying stimulus program
is imminent.
For now, the Fed will keep on buying $85 billion in mortgage
and Treasury securities per month in its ongoing effort to
bolster an economy still challenged by federal budget-tightening
and weak growth overseas.
Against the dollar, the euro last traded up 0.1 percent at
$1.3274. It traded at about $1.3286 before the Fed's
announcement.
Against the yen, the dollar briefly turned negative but last
traded up 0.2 percent at 98.16 yen. The dollar traded at
around 98.28 yen before the Fed's announcement.