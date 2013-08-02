* U.S. hiring slows in July but jobless rate falls to 4-year
low
* Dollar falls to session lows versus euro, yen after data
* Traders add to bets Fed will raise rates in early 2015
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 2 The dollar tumbled against the
euro and the yen on Friday after mixed signals about the U.S.
labor market quashed expectations the Federal Reserve will start
reducing its bond purchases as early as next month.
U.S. employers slowed their pace of hiring in July, with job
growth of 162,000, the Labor Department said on Friday. That was
below the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 184,000. The
jobless rate fell to 7.4 percent.
Expectations the Fed may start winding down its monetary
stimulus program as early as September have buoyed the dollar
this year.
Those hopes have faded a bit in recent weeks and the Fed on
Wednesday offered no indication of a near-term move at the end
of a two-day policy meeting. Less stimulus could prod a rise in
interest rates, potentially making the dollar more attractive
for investors.
"Any misconceptions that the Fed was looking to taper in
September have been blown out of the water today after the
nonfarm payrolls number disappoints to the n'th degree," said
Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign
Exchange in New York.
"The U.S. economy remains on a shaky foundation in terms of
both GDP and employment. Until the foundation is strengthened,
the Fed will be forced to continue its easing bias."
The euro rose 0.6 percent to $1.3283, having hit a
session peak of $1.3294, according to Reuters data.
The dollar lost 0.7 percent to 98.84 yen, having
fallen as low as 98.65 yen.
On the week, the dollar was on track for a gain of about 0.6
percent against the yen, while the euro was little changed
against the dollar.
The government also cut its previous estimates for hiring in
May and June. While gains in employment fuelled some of the
decline in the jobless rate, the labor force also shrank during
the month.
The jobs report came a day after weekly jobless claims and
manufacturing data showed the world's largest economy was
recovering steadily. The robust data had pushed U.S. yields
higher and widened the gap over German, British and
Japanese bonds and buoyed the dollar.
"This disappointing payroll number will undo some of the
positive market momentum on the economy and the dollar from
yesterday's strong ISM and jobless claims reports and justify
the Fed's caution on quantitative easing," said Joseph
Trevisani, chief market strategist at WorldWideMarkets,
Woodcliff Lake in New Jersey.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus
a basket of currencies, fell 0.5 percent to 81.895.
Traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate futures boosted
bets that the Fed will wait until 2015 before raising short-term
borrowing costs after the jobs data.
Despite the pullback on Friday, Jens Nordvig, global head of
currency strategy at Nomura bank, said his firm maintains a long
U.S. dollar basis but said the market probably needs to see
stronger data before the strong dollar trade really takes off.