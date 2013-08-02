* U.S. hiring slows in July but jobless rate falls to four-year low

* Dollar falls to session lows versus euro, yen after payrolls data

* Traders add to bets Fed will raise rates in early 2015

* St. Louis Fed President Bullard says Fed should wait for more data

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Aug 2 The dollar slumped against the euro and the yen on Friday as varied signals about the U.S. labor market lessened expectations the Federal Reserve would start reducing its bond purchases as early as next month.

Those bullish on the dollar were disappointed after data showed the jobless rate fell in July but U.S. hiring slowed, in mixed signals that could make the Fed more cautious about scaling back its monthly $85 billion bond buying program.

U.S. employers slowed their pace of hiring in July, with job growth of 162,000, the Labor Department said on Friday. That was below the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 184,000. The jobless rate fell to 7.4 percent.

After a string of better-than-expected data this past week that buoyed optimism about economic growth in the second half of the year, the tepid jobs data served as a reminder that the recovery faces headwinds.

Expectations that the U.S. central bank may start winding down its monetary stimulus program as early as September have buoyed the dollar this year.

Those hopes have faded a bit in recent weeks and the Fed on Wednesday offered no indication of a near-term move at the end of a two-day policy meeting. Less stimulus could prod a rise in interest rates, potentially making the dollar more attractive for investors.

"Any misconceptions that the Fed was looking to taper in September have been blown out of the water today after the nonfarm payrolls number disappoints to the n'th degree," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York.

"The U.S. economy remains on a shaky foundation in terms of both GDP and employment. Until the foundation is strengthened, the Fed will be forced to continue its easing bias."

In early afternoon trade, the euro rose 0.5 percent to $1.3278, having hit a session peak of $1.3294, according to Reuters data.

The dollar shed 0.6 percent to 98.98 yen, having fallen as low as 98.65 yen.

On the week, the dollar was on track for a gain of about 0.6 percent against the yen, while the euro was little changed against the dollar.

The government also cut its previous estimates for hiring in May and June. While gains in employment fuelled some of the decline in the jobless rate, the labor force also shrank during the month.

The jobs report came a day after weekly jobless claims and manufacturing data showed the world's largest economy was recovering steadily. The robust data had pushed U.S. yields higher and widened the gap over German, British and Japanese bonds and buoyed the dollar.

"This disappointing payroll number will undo some of the positive market momentum on the economy and the dollar from yesterday's strong ISM and jobless claims reports and justify the Fed's caution on quantitative easing," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at WorldWideMarkets, Woodcliff Lake in New Jersey.

On Friday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he believed the Fed should be careful about basing its decisions on forecasts and that policymakers should wait to see more data before deciding to taper bond purchases.

Traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate futures boosted bets that the Fed will wait until 2015 before raising short-term borrowing costs after the jobs data.

Other data on Friday showed a slight gathering of inflationary pressure, with the 12-month reading of the Commerce Department's gauge of core inflation rising to 1.2 percent in June from 1.1 percent a month earlier.

That could allay some concerns at the Fed that extremely low inflation could hurt the economy by giving consumers more reason to put off purchases.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus a basket of currencies, fell 0.4 percent to 81.974.

Despite the pullback on Friday, Jens Nordvig, global head of currency strategy at Nomura bank, said his firm maintains a long U.S. dollar basis but said the market probably needs to see stronger data before the strong dollar trade really takes off.