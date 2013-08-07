* Dollar slips vs yen after stops triggered below 97.50 yen
* Sterling at 1-1/2-month high post BoE Inflation Report
* Markets price in earlier-than-expected sterling rate hikes
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 7 The dollar slid for a fourth
straight session on Wednesday, weighed down by steep losses
against the yen and sterling, amid uncertainty about when the
Federal Reserve would buy less bonds.
The yen, meanwhile, rose to a seven-week peak against the
dollar on expectations that Japanese investors would convert
their overseas earnings before the mid-August Obon holiday.
Sterling also gained versus the greenback, climbing to its
highest in 1-1/2 months, after investors brought forward
expectations for when interest rates would rise from a record
low after a news conference by the head of the Bank of England.
"Dollar sentiment hasn't been the same since last week's
tepid U.S. jobs report which suggested the Fed would move more
patiently to slow a stimulus program that has long been a thorn
in the dollar's side," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst,
at Western Union Business Solutions.
"A slower U.S. data calendar this week also hasn't offered a
fresh impetus for investors to bid the dollar higher."
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 81.459. It
dipped to 81.423, a one-week low.
The dollar's losses could be limited especially in the wake
of comments on Tuesday from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans,
a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee. He said
the central bank will probably scale back bond buying later this
year. Less bond buying could lead to higher U.S.
interest rates, a potential draw for would-be dollar buyers.
The yen, which is sought after as a safe-haven currency,
made broad-based gains against major currencies as global stock
markets fell. Japanese stocks dropped nearly 4 percent.
The dollar came under pressure as a break of 97.50 yen
sparked stop-loss dollar selling, which pushed it to a low of
96.63 yen, its lowest level since June 20. It was last down 1.0
percent at 96.71 yen.
"There are some expectations that investors will redeem,
repatriate or convert earnings, whether they be dividends or
coupons back into yen before the Obon holidays," said Neil
Jones, head of hedge fund FX sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank.
"It is the fear of the flow rather than the actual flow that
is causing yen strength. What it is doing is that it is causing
investors around the world to cut long dollar/yen positions."
The euro was also down 1.1 percent against the yen at 128.72
yen. It was flat against the dollar at $1.3300
Businesses in Japan shuts for a couple of weeks around
mid-August for the Obon holidays and markets participants expect
yen demand from Japanese investors to rise ahead of big capital
inflows around the same time from interest payments on the
country's massive U.S. Treasury holdings.
The pound, meanwhile, was last up nearly 1.0 percent at
$1.5496, recovering smartly from the intra-day low of
$1.5205 plumbed shortly after the BoE's Inflation Report on
Tuesday, which tied future rate rises to a drop in
unemployment.
At a news conference, also on Tuesday, BofE governor Mark
Carney said future interest rate rises in the UK would not
happen until unemployment fell to 7 percent, something unlikely
for three years. But markets concluded that given a slew of
recent upbeat British data, unemployment could come down faster
than the BoE's three-year time frame.
After the bank's report, overnight indexed swaps
priced in a 90 percent chance of a rate hike from
the current 0.5 percent in three years' time, and some chance of
this happening as early as 2015. Within four years they priced
in a increased probability of two 25 basis point rate hikes.
"Market participants are currently observing a situation
where the data suggests a better economic outcome than they
expected just a month or two ago," said Bob Lynch, head of G10
FX strategy for the Americas, at HSBC in New York.
"In a data-dependent world, markets will not be complacent
and accepting of central bank forecasts when current data
suggests otherwise."
