* Dollar broadly weak as Fed policy uncertainty remains
* China data helps riskier currencies, especially Aussie
* Euro hits seven-week high versus dollar, helped by German
data
* U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Aug 8 The dollar slumped to a
seven-week low against a basket of currencies on Thursday as
recent inconclusive economic data and comments from Federal
Reserve policymakers raised doubts over when the U.S. central
bank will begin reducing stimulus.
Riskier currencies and growth-linked currencies, such as the
Australian dollar, notched gains versus the greenback on
forecast-beating Chinese trade data, which could indicate the
world's second-biggest economy was stabilizing after more than
two years of slowing growth.
The dollar index, which measures the currency's value
against six major currencies, fell 0.2 percent to 81.124, having
hit 81.089, its lowest since mid-June. It has lost 4 percent
since hitting a three-year high a month ago.
Although most analysts expect the dollar to resume gains
towards the end of the year, uncertainty about when the Fed may
reduce its $85 billion per month bong buying program should keep
the currency under pressure.
Some Fed policymakers have suggested this week the central
bank could scale back as soon as September, but this will depend
on a further improvement in the jobs market.
"We expect that as the Fed moves towards tapering, with
September our base case, and the dollar will retrace some of
this lost ground and most currencies will weaken into year-end,"
said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in
Toronto.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.3362, having hit a
seven-week high of $1.3375, helped by figures showing an
above-forecast German trade surplus and by Wednesday's much
stronger-than-expected German factory data.
"The recent strength in the euro is likely attributed to
signs of stabilization in the fundamental data pointing to an
improving outlook," Sutton said.
The European Central Bank, whose balance sheet is shrinking
as well as ECB President Draghi's stable tone has induced a
round of short covering in the euro, but relative monetary
policy and growth will ultimately weigh on the euro and send it
down to $1.25 by year-end, she said.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar, which tends to
benefit from upbeat Chinese data because China is the main
destination for the country's raw materials exports, rose 0.9
percent to $0.9082.
"Risk appetite got a boost overnight from the China trade
data," said Ioan Smith, Managing Director, Knight Capital Group
Europe, adding that a drop in dollar/yen helped drive
euro/dollar higher.
The dollar hit a seven-week low of 96.02 yen,
maintaining its recent downward trend, and was last down 0.1
percent at 96.20 yen. The yen showed no immediate reaction after
the Bank of Japan kept its policy on hold, as expected.
The dollar extended losses versus the yen after U.S. data
showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits rose slightly last week but was near its lowest level
since before the 2007-09 recession, a hopeful sign for the U.S.
economy.
Meanwhile, sterling rose 0.2 percent to $1.5514,
near a seven-week peak of $1.5534 hit on Wednesday after
"forward guidance" on monetary policy from the Bank of England
prompted investors to bring forward expectations of when
interest rates will rise.
The BoE said rates would not rise until unemployment fell to
7 percent, something it saw as unlikely for at least three
years. But the market took the view an improving UK economy may
see rates rise sooner than previously thought.