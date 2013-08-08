* Dollar broadly weak as Fed policy uncertainty remains
* China data helps riskier currencies, especially Aussie
* Euro hits seven-week high versus dollar, helped by German
data
* U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Aug 8 The dollar fell to a seven-week
low against a basket of currencies on Thursday as recent
inconclusive economic data and comments from Federal Reserve
policymakers raised doubts over when the U.S. central bank will
begin reducing stimulus.
Riskier currencies and growth-linked currencies, such as the
Australian dollar, notched gains versus the greenback on
forecast-beating Chinese trade data, which could indicate the
world's second-biggest economy was stabilizing after more than
two years of slowing growth.
In late morning New York trade, the dollar index,
which measures the currency's value against six other major
currencies, fell 0.45 percent to 80.918, having hit 80.890, its
lowest since June 19.
Although most analysts expect the dollar to resume gains
towards the end of the year, uncertainty about when the Fed may
reduce its $85 billion per month bond-buying program should keep
the currency under pressure.
Some Fed policymakers have suggested this week the U.S.
central bank could start to scale back as soon as September, but
this will depend on a further improvement in the jobs market.
"We expect that as the Fed moves towards tapering, with
September our base case, ... the dollar will retrace some of
this lost ground and most currencies will weaken into year-end,"
said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in
Toronto.
The euro was up 0.4 percent at $1.3392, having hit a
seven-week high of $1.3394, helped by figures showing an
above-forecast German trade surplus and by Wednesday's much
stronger-than-expected German factory data.
"The recent strength in the euro is likely attributed to
signs of stabilization in the fundamental data pointing to an
improving outlook," Sutton said.
The shrinking of the European Central Bank's balance sheet
as well as ECB President Mario Draghi's stable tone have induced
a round of short covering in the euro, but the euro will still
likely end down at $1.25 by year-end, she said.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar, which tends to
benefit from upbeat Chinese data because China is the main
destination for the country's raw materials exports, rose 1.2
percent to $0.9108.
"Risk appetite got a boost overnight from the China trade
data," said Ioan Smith, Managing Director, Knight Capital Group
Europe, adding that a drop in dollar/yen helped drive
euro/dollar higher.
The dollar hit a seven-week low of 95.79 yen, maintaining
its recent downward trend, and was last down 0.4 percent at
95.98 yen. The yen showed no immediate reaction after the
Bank of Japan kept its policy on hold, as expected.
The dollar extended losses versus the yen after U.S. data
showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits rose slightly last week but was near its lowest since
before the 2007-09 recession, a hopeful sign for the U.S.
economy.
Meanwhile, the Bank of England said rates would not rise
until unemployment fell to 7 percent, something it saw as
unlikely for at least three years. But the market took the view
an improving UK economy may see rates rise sooner than
previously thought.
Sterling rose 0.4 percent to $1.5548, according to
Reuters data.