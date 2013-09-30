* Dollar index falls to lowest since February
* Dollar struggles as U.S. government shutdown deadline
looms
* Political crisis in Italy weighs on euro
* Euro to remain weighed by ECB policy
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Sept 30 The dollar dropped against a
broad swath of currencies on Monday
as an 11th-hour deal to resolve a Washington budget battle
looked more unlikely, raising the possibility of a partial
government shutdown.
With a deadline to avert a federal government shutdown fast
approaching, the U.S. Capitol was eerily quiet on Sunday as
Republicans and Democrats waited for the other side to blink
first and break the impasse over funding.
The high-stakes brinkmanship in Congress will resume on
Monday when the Democratic-controlled Senate reconvenes at 2
p.m. (1800 GMT).
The dollar fell 0.5 percent against a basket of six major
currencies to last trade at 80.108, not far from an
earlier trough of 80.030, its lowest since February.
"The potential of a government shutdown could result in a
sustained fiscal drag on the economy that could push out any
monetary policy normalization by the Federal Reserve," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington D.C.
"Consequently, a government shutdown would likely weigh on
the dollar, especially against traditional safe-haven assets
like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc," he said.
In early New York trade, the dollar was down 0.5 percent at
97.72 yen after earlier hitting a one-month low of 97.48
yen.
It also fell 0.2 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.9034
francs, not far from the 0.9018 francs hit last week,
which was its lowest since April 2012.
The U.S. funding standoff is a harbinger of the next big
political battle: a far-more consequential bill to raise the
federal government's borrowing authority.
Failure to raise the $16.7 trillion debt ceiling by
mid-October would force the United States to default on some
payment obligations - an event that could cripple its economy
and send shockwaves around the globe. Such a scenario should
sink the dollar further.
The euro was down 0.4 percent at 132.24 yen having
earlier fallen to a three-week low of 131.33 yen.
However, the euro gained against the dollar to trade 0.1
percent higher at $1.3538. The euro dominates the
composition of the dollar index.
Reflecting the market's nervousness, one-month euro/dollar
implied volatility, a gauge of expected price swings
and derived from option prices, rose sharply to around 7.40
vols, its highest since early September, up from 6.50 vols last
week.
The euro earlier had been weighed down by an Italian
political crisis sparked by Silvio Berlusconi's withdrawal of
his ministers from the government on Saturday and call for new
elections, just seven months after the last vote.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta will seek support in a
confidence vote, probably on Wednesday.
"We are in for a risk-off day as we have a bit of a nasty
combination of U.S. and Italian political problems," said Arne
Lohmann Rasmussen, head of FX research at Danske Bank.
"This is positive for the yen, Swiss franc and sterling. We
would not buy the dollar as a government shutdown would reduce
the chances of the Federal Reserve 'tapering' its stimulus and
that is dollar negative."
The euro could come under further pressure if European
Central Bank president Mario Draghi reiterates on Wednesday,
when the bank announces its rate decision, that he stands ready
to pump more liquidity into the economy if needed.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley said that although they maintain
their long euro position they "adopt a cautious approach.
Indeed, the focus will also switch to the ECB meeting this week,
where a dovish stance is expected," adding that a move above
$1.3570 would be needed for further gains towards $1.3710.
In the U.S., the political standoff over public finances
looks far from a resolution with Republican legislators sticking
to efforts to quash President Barack Obama's healthcare plan by
withholding funds from the government.
Latest weekly Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
showed currency speculators had cut their bets in favor of the
dollar to the lowest net long in seven months.