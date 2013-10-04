* Dollar near eight-month low on U.S. government shutdown
* Dollar bounces from 1-1/2-year low versus Swiss franc
* Prolonged U.S. government closure could postpone Fed
tapering
* Euro falls from eight-month high, minor setbacks seen
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Oct 4 The dollar rose for the first
time in six sessions against a basket of currencies on Friday
but was still within striking distance of a recent eight-month
low as the U.S. government closure and fears about a debt
default kept investors cautious.
House Republicans met to plan their next move on the fourth
day of a U.S. government shutdown that many fear will drag on
until bickering Washington politicians reach a deal to raise the
debt ceiling and avoid a default.
Even the possibility of the United States defaulting on its
financial obligations for the first time in history has rattled
financial markets and prompted warnings that such a move could
derail the still fragile economic recovery.
By Oct. 17 Congress must raise the nation's borrowing
authority or risk default, and members of Congress now expect it
to be the flashpoint for a larger clash over the U.S. budget as
well as President Barack Obama's healthcare law.
The dollar held gains versus the euro and sustained losses
against the yen after U.S. House Speaker John Boehner told
Republicans in the House of Representatives that he will not
rely on Democratic votes to pass a "clean" debt ceiling hike
without spending cuts, lawmakers said.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, last traded up 0.3
percent at 79.982, not far from Thursday's eight-month low of
79.627. The euro, which traded weaker, dominates the composition
of the index.
"We have already adopted a different trading stance on the
dollar over the last months (neutral to short)," said Jens
Nordvig, global head of foreign exchange research at Nomura
Securities in New York.
Nomura, which updated their main forecasts overnight, said
a spike of euro/dollar to $1.37-$1.38 is quite likely in the
near term, perhaps within a month, and predicts $1.35 at the end
of the year.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.3594, not far from a
peak of $1.3645 reached on Thursday, which marked its highest
since February. It has risen nearly 0.5 percent on the dollar so
far this week.
"We still expect a meaningful move to the downside when we
get to a point of monetary policy divergence, and the market
should sniff that during 2014," he said.
Nomura expects dollar gains versus most major currencies to
be delayed into 2014, mainly due to weak cross-border flows,
dovish signals from the Federal Open Market Committee - the
Fed's policy-making arm, and mixed data.
The greenback's gains were pronounced against the Swiss
franc, rebounding from a 1-1/2-year low reached the previous
day. The Swissie was weighed by news that Switzerland's
financial markets regulator is investigating several Swiss banks
in connection with possible manipulation of foreign exchange
rates.
The dollar last traded up 0.5 percent at 0.9034
franc.
Analysts predicted minor setbacks and some consolidation for
the euro going into the weekend after its recent ascent. Real
money accounts were cited as main sellers of the pair taking it
below the $1.3600 mark.
The government shutdown led the U.S. Labor Department to
delay the employment report for September, which was slated for
Friday. No new date was set for the release of the data.
Thus, any confirmation of an improving labor market that the
Federal Reserve wants to see before cutting its stimulus will
likely be delayed, hurting the dollar. Two senior Fed officials
said monetary policy was being kept easier to help offset the
harm caused by political fighting.
"So far markets have mostly treated (the government
shutdown) as a U.S.-centric growth shock from fiscal/confidence
effects, rather than as a tail-risk shock to market risk," said
Dan Dorrow, foreign exchange strategist at Faros Trading.
"The present state of things is emerging market
risk-positive as it keeps hyper-accommodative Federal Reserve
stimulating flows into emerging markets," he said.
Meanwhile, the resolution of Italy's latest political
crisis, the European Central Bank refraining from policy action
to help the economy, and this week's data all supported the
euro.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan kept rates on hold as was
widely expected.
The dollar last traded down 0.1 percent against the yen at
97.14 yen, according to Reuters data.