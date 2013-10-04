* Dollar near eight-month low on U.S. government shutdown
NEW YORK, Oct 4 The dollar rose for the first
time in six sessions against a basket of currencies on Friday
but was still within striking distance of a recent eight-month
low as the U.S. government closure and fears about a debt
default kept investors cautious.
House Republicans met to plan their next move on the fourth
day of a U.S. government shutdown that many fear will drag on
until bickering Washington politicians reach a deal to raise the
debt ceiling and avoid a default.
Global financial markets have been shaken by the possibility
of a U.S. debt default, which would be the first in its history
if the U.S. Congress doesn't raise the nation's borrowing limit.
It is believed the money runs out by Oct. 17.
The shutdown has already raised concerns the still fragile
economic recovery is now in jeopardy of being derailed.
As the shutdown drags into the weekend, currency investors
took some of their profits made from a fourth consecutive week
of decline for the U.S. dollar off the table, thereby removing
some of the selling pressure on the greenback.
"To merit a significant extension in dollar longs you will
probably have to get some more positive jobs data and likely
have to get a resolution on the government shutdown," said Brian
Daingerfield, currency strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Daingerfield remarked that the picture now for the greenback
is mixed, leaving it somewhat in limbo.
"Today's move is more of a position clearout. Obviously, the
dollar has weakened quite a bit since the FOMC decision in
September and I think people may be taking advantage of that
dollar weakness by taking positions off the table heading into
the weekend," he said, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision not to slow down its pace of monetary stimulus.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, last traded up 0.5
percent at 80.145, rebounding from Thursday's eight-month low of
79.627. The index lost 0.17 percent on the week, its fourth
straight week with a loss. The euro, which traded weaker,
dominates the composition of the index.
The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.3546, off Thursday's
eight-month high of 1.3645. Still, for the week the euro gained
0.23 percent on the greenback.
The dollar held gains versus the euro and sustained losses
against the yen after U.S. House Speaker John Boehner told
Republicans in the House of Representatives that he will not
rely on Democratic votes to pass a "clean" debt ceiling hike
without spending cuts, lawmakers said.
Analysts predicted minor setbacks and some consolidation for
the euro going into the weekend after its recent ascent. Real
money accounts were cited as main sellers of the pair taking it
below the $1.3600 mark.
The greenback's gains were pronounced against the Swiss
franc, rebounding from a 1-1/2-year low reached the previous
day. The Swissie was weighed by news that Switzerland's
financial markets regulator is investigating several Swiss banks
in connection with possible manipulation of foreign exchange
rates.
The dollar rose 0.95 percent to 0.9074 francs.
The government shutdown led the U.S. Labor Department to
delay the employment report for September, which was slated for
Friday. No new date was set for the release of the data.
Thus, any confirmation of an improving labor market that the
Fed wants to see before cutting its stimulus will likely be
delayed, hurting the dollar. Two senior Fed officials said
monetary policy was being kept easier to help offset the harm
caused by political fighting.
"So far markets have mostly treated (the government
shutdown) as a U.S.-centric growth shock from fiscal/confidence
effects, rather than as a tail-risk shock to market risk," said
Dan Dorrow, foreign exchange strategist at Faros Trading.
"The present state of things is emerging market
risk-positive as it keeps hyper-accommodative Federal Reserve
stimulating flows into emerging markets," he said.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan kept rates on hold, as was
widely expected. The BOJ voted unanimously to maintain its
pledge of increasing base money, or cash and deposits at the
central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion ($617 billion) to
70 trillion yen.
The dollar gained 0.2 percent against the yen at 97.41
yen, according to Reuters data.