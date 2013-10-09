* Obama to nominate Yellen as Federal Reserve chief
* Focus remains on budget deadlock in Washington
* Minutes from Fed Sept policy meeting due 2:00 p.m. EDT
NEW YORK, Oct 9 The dollar climbed further off a
recent eight-month low against major currencies on Wednesday as
news that Janet Yellen will be nominated as the next head of the
U.S. Federal Reserve removed some uncertainty in financial
markets.
The choice of Yellen, vice chairman of the Fed and widely
perceived as a policy dove, has boosted expectations that the
Fed will continue its asset-buying program, generally seen as
dollar negative. Amid the uncertainty spurred by an ongoing
budget impasse in Washington, the news brought some relief to
investors.
President Barack Obama said he would not hold talks on ways
to end the impasse while under threat from conservative
Republicans but agreed to discuss anything, including his
healthcare plan, if they restore government funding and raise
the debt limit.
Hopes that lawmakers will eventually reach an agreement also
helped the dollar, analysts said. Congress must come up with a
deal by Oct. 17, when Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has said the
government will run out of money to pay its bills.
"Call it dumb luck or coincidence but the announcement that
President Obama would nominate current Federal Reserve Vice
Chairwoman Janet Yellen to become the next Fed chairman has
pushed the threat of US fiscal issues to the background," said
Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX in New York.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six currencies, rose 0.5 percent to 80.402, edging
away from the 79.627 trough hit last Thursday, a low not seen
since early February.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.3515. Against the
yen, the dollar rose 0.4 percent to 97.24 yen, moving
away from a two-month low of 96.55 touched on Tuesday.
Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank in
London, said markets were wary that an eleventh-hour deal could
drive the dollar higher, so no one wanted to be too short the
currency.
"The Yellen news has cleared the air a bit. I think it is
also just people not wanting to be on the wrong side of any
dollar rally," Foley said. "There are expectations that as soon
as there is a deal in Washington there will be a relief rally in
the dollar, so people don't want to be too short of the dollar."
The current budget impasse and its effect on the economy
appeared to validate the Fed's decision to remain cautious,
likely even delaying plans to scale back its stimulus.
Later in the day, the Fed will release minutes from its
policy meeting in September, when it shocked markets by deciding
not to begin reducing its $85 billion a month bond-purchase
program.
Signs of unease have started to emerge, such as investors'
waning appetite for U.S. Treasury bills, which caused yields to
rise to five-year highs. Some markets players said this could
have lent the dollar marginal support.
News of Yellen's nomination fuelled risk sentiment and
pressured traditional safe-haven currencies like the Swiss franc
. The dollar rose 0.7 percent to 0.9099 Swiss franc.
Obama will announce his selection of Yellen later on
Wednesday. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Yellen will replace
Ben Bernanke, whose second term as Fed chairman ends on Jan. 31.
In other news, SWIFT, the member-owned service that connects
banks, corporations and other financial-related institutional
clients, said this week the Chinese renminbi is now the eighth
most traded currency in the world, with a 1.49 percent market
share in August 2013, up from 11th position and 0.92 percent
market share in January 2012.
Renminbi trading value has increase 113 percent, overtaking
the Swedish crown, the South Korean won and the Russian rouble,
according to SWIFT.
But the Chinese currency fell to 12th ranking as a world
payments currency in August 2013, with a market share of 0.84
percent, down from 0.87 percent in July 2013. The Thai baht
moved up to the 11th spot.