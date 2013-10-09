* Obama nominates Yellen to head Federal Reserve
* Focus remains on budget deadlock in Washington
* Minutes from Fed Sept policy meeting released
NEW YORK, Oct 9 The dollar climbed further off a
recent eight-month low against major currencies on Wednesday
after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting
revealed the decision not to slow stimulus was a "close call."
The minutes from the Fed's Sept. 17-18 meeting, released on
Wednesday, also suggested there was still broad support to trim
bond-buying this year.
Top officials were concerned that their decision to keep
buying $85 billion in bonds each month could harm the
effectiveness of communications with investors, who largely
expected a reduction..
The Fed minutes added to dollar gains that came on news that
Janet Yellen would be nominated as the next head of the Federal
Reserve, which removed some uncertainty in financial markets.
U.S. President Barack Obama nominated Yellen late in the New
York session.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Yellen will replace Ben
Bernanke, whose second term as Fed chairman ends on Jan. 31.
"Overall, if data gets better, we could see tapering later
this year, probably not in October because there's been a lack
of data and there's still a great deal of uncertainty and a lot
of fiscal headwinds that need to be removed," said Eric Viloria,
currency strategist at Forex.com in New York. "But if by
December, there's significant improvement, that could result in
some tapering later on. It seems that's what most officials at
least back at the September meeting were thinking."
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six currencies, rose 0.4 percent to 80.362, edging
away from the 79.627 trough hit last Thursday, a low not seen
since early February.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.3522, at one point
falling to the lowest since Sept. 30. Against the yen, the
dollar rose 0.5 percent to 97.34 yen, moving away from a
two-month low of 96.55 touched on Tuesday.
The choice of Yellen, who is vice chair of the Fed and
widely perceived as a policy dove, boosted expectations that the
Fed will continue its asset-buying program, generally seen as
dollar-negative. Amid the uncertainty spurred by an ongoing
budget impasse in Washington, the news brought some relief to
investors.
News of Yellen's nomination fuelled risk sentiment and
pressured traditional safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss
franc. The dollar rose 0.7 percent to 0.9099 Swiss franc.
"Janet Yellen is a supremely qualified replacement for Ben
Bernanke," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at
WorldWideMarkets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. "She is the best
positioned to provide continuity and stability in Fed policy."
Obama said he would not hold talks on ways to end the
impasse while under threat from conservative Republicans but
agreed to discuss anything, including his healthcare plan, if
they restore government funding and raise the debt limit.
Hopes that lawmakers will eventually reach an agreement also
helped the dollar, analysts said. Congress must come up with a
deal by Oct. 17, when Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has said the
government will run out of money to pay its bills.
The impasse and its effect on the economy appeared to
validate the Fed's decision to remain cautious, possibly
delaying plans to scale back its stimulus.
Signs of unease have started to emerge, such as investors'
waning appetite for U.S. Treasury bills, which caused yields to
rise to five-year highs. Some markets players said this could
have lent the dollar marginal support.