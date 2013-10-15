* Signs of progress in U.S. debt talks ease default fear
* Dollar hits one-month high versus currency basket
* Rises 0.8 pct to hit one-month high versus Swiss franc
* RBA minutes help Australian dollar to 4-month high
NEW YORK, Oct 15 The dollar climbed to a
one-month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, buoyed
by optimism that U.S. lawmakers could soon reach a deal to avert
a U.S. debt default.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, said he
and his Republican counterpart Mitch McConnell had made
"tremendous progress" in talks, and suggested a deal could come
as early as Tuesday.
The comments raised expectations of a deal before a Thursday
deadline to raise the U.S. debt ceiling. A source said the plan
would end a partial government shutdown and cover the country's
borrowing needs at least through mid-February.
"There is a glimpse of good news from the U.S. government
and markets are adding to risk positions," said Camilla Sutton,
chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The dollar index last traded up 0.5 percent at
80.667, after climbing as high as 80.703, its highest since
Sept. 18.
The dollar touched a two-week high against the yen of
98.70 yen, with gains at the session peak marking the 50 percent
Fibonacci retracement of the move from the Sept 11 peak to the
Oct 8 low. It last traded at 98.65 yen, up 0.1 percent.
The dollar rose to a one-month high against the safe-haven
Swiss franc of 0.9177 francs. The dollar was last up 0.7
percent at 0.9164 francs.
The dollar also rose against the euro, which failed to
benefit from a survey showing better than expected German
analyst and investor sentiment.
The euro fell 0.6 percent on the day and last traded
at $1.3483 after touching a two-week low of $1.3478 early in the
day.
And there was a hint of caution about any deal.
"In order for Congress to get to the finish line, both the
Senate and House have to sign the bill and with 2 days to go
before the U.S. reaches its borrowing limit, it is still not
clear if conservative House Republicans will support the bill,"
said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York.
Analysts said the negative impact of the shutdown on the
U.S. economy would encourage the Federal Reserve to further
delay scaling back monetary stimulus, making the dollar's
longer-term prospects less rosy.
"If we get some kind of temporary resolution in the U.S. it
will have a small positive short-term impact on the dollar. But
in the medium term this is clearly dollar negative," said
Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB in London.
Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley
in London, said the prospect of U.S. central bank asset
purchases staying at current levels for longer could keep
higher-yielding currencies like the Australian dollar well
supported, potentially lifting it towards $0.9660.
The Australian dollar hit a four-month high against
the greenback, helped by Reserve Bank of Australia minutes which
showed no urgency to lower interest rates.
The Australian dollar was last up 0.4 percent at US$0.9525.