* Dollar/yen trades around three-week high * Markets expect last-minute U.S. debt deal * Senate aides say agreement near, details still unclear NEW YORK, Oct 16 The dollar rose to a three-week high against the yen on Wednesday and gained against most other major currencies on optimism that a deal to avert a U.S. default and reopen the partially shut government was within reach. U.S. Senate negotiations on legislation to raise the country's debt limit and reopen government agencies are nearing completion and a deal could be announced soon, a senior Senate Democratic aide said on Wednesday. The aide also said that talks are underway to try to move legislation quickly through the House of Representatives. . Officials said an agreement to lift the government's $16.7 trillion borrowing limit was near late on Tuesday after two separate legislative efforts in the House of Representatives were buried by Republican rebellions, fraying market nerves. The spate of positive news helped stoke some risk tolerance and also pushed the dollar up against the Swiss franc and sterling. "Positive chatter surrounding the negotations suggests a deal could be imminent, helping to support the dollar and clearly stocks like it as well," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C. But Esiner added upside for the dollar would be limited to short term euphoria. Midway through the New York session, the dollar was up 0.6 percent at 98.80 yen, not far from the September 27 high of 99.04. The dollar index up 0.2 percent at 80.658, with a peak of 80.754, its highest since Sept 18. The dollar had taken a hit earlier from Fitch Ratings' warning that it could cut the U.S. sovereign rating from AAA, citing the political spat over the debt ceiling. But sentiment turned more positive as the global trading day progressed. "Everyone is quite confident there will be an agreement in the last minute if not before," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea in London. "If they reach a deal it will help risk appetite, so we might see a move higher in dollar/yen," he said, adding that the pair could target the 100 mark on a deal. The euro was down 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.3493, having hit a low of $1.3472, a two-week trough. The British pound fell 0.5 percent against the dollar to $1.5919 while the dollar gained 0.3 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.9156. Analysts said the prolonged debt debate would probably delay the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to begin trimming its bond-buying programme of stimulus for the economy. "By now we have had two weeks of a (partial) government shutdown and that is certainly going to have an impact on the economy and will affect monetary policy," said Thu Lan Nguyen, currency strategist at Commerzbank. "Until now our base case was that the Fed would taper in December but if we continue with the government shutdown the chances are increasing that tapering is postponed to some time in the first half of 2014." If Congress fails to reach a deal by Thursday, cheques would likely go out on time for a short while for everyone from bondholders to workers who are owed unemployment benefits. But analysts warn that a default on government obligations could quickly follow, potentially causing the U.S. financial sector to freeze up and threatening the global economy. Until the statutory borrowing limit is actually increased, investors are seen shunning Treasury bills maturing in the latter half of October because of the possibility of a technical default.