* Euro holds just below two-year high against dollar
* Fed meeting that opens Tuesday could fuel dollar selling
* Dollar pares gains after weak U.S. data
* Dollar edges up against the yen
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Oct 28 The dollar notched moderate
gains on Monday but held close to a nine-month low against a
basket of currencies, with most investors convinced the Fed will
maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy when it meets this week
and in the months ahead.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-making
arm, is unlikely to make any shift to policy at its two-day
meeting that opens on Tuesday, as the Fed awaits more evidence
of how great an impact Washington's budget battle had on the
U.S. economy.
Many economists believe the Fed could stand pat for the rest
of the year, and most expect the U.S. central bank will not
begin reducing its $85 billion per month bond-buying program
until March 2014.
"It may turn out that a neutral FOMC is a green light to
keep selling the dollar until November headline data begin
appearing in early December, but ... there is already a lot of
dovishness priced in," Steven Englander, global head of foreign
exchange strategy at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in New
York, said in a research note.
The government's 16-day partial shutdown in October
interrupted data gathering, muddying the picture for Fed
policymakers seeking signs on the economy's strength. Data
released since the shutdown ended, some of which covered
September, has been surprisingly weak.
"However, insofar as the Fed gives any hint that the market
has swung too far in the direction of 'QE forever,' there will
be risk for emerging market (currencies) and in particular for
the high yielders that investors have bought back with a passion
over the last month," Englander said.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, rose for a second straight
session. The index last traded 0.2 percent higher at 79.358
after earlier falling to 79.154, close to the near
nine-month low of 78.998 touched on Friday.
The longer the Fed maintains a loose monetary policy, the
more U.S. yields stay anchored, making the dollar less
attractive to hold.
The Fed is to release its statement on its policy decision
at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, at the end of its two-day
meeting.
To spur growth, spending and hiring, the Fed has held
overnight rates near zero since late 2008 and has quadrupled its
balance sheet to around $3.7 trillion through three massive
rounds of bond buying in a further effort to keep borrowing
costs low.
The dollar slightly pared gains after private industry data
showed U.S. pending home sales dropped by the most in more than
three years in September.
Also on Monday, the Federal Reserve reported that U.S.
manufacturing output rose by a scant 0.1 percent in September as
the production of computer and electronic goods fell. The report
suggested business spending ended the third quarter with less
momentum.
The amount of industrial capacity in September, however,
rose to the highest level since July 2008, the data showed.
"Amid softer payroll expansion, and with a still-uncertain
outlook for fiscal resolution, we now expect the Fed to delay
tapering until March 2014," Barclays Capital economists said.
"An extension of QE would be welcome for the euro area and
Japan, where export recovery has stalled and deflationary
pressures linger," they said.
The euro traded down 0.2 percent at $1.3784, having
risen to $1.3832 on Friday, which marked its highest level since
November 2011, according to Reuters data.
Investors are a bit wary of pushing the euro much higher,
however, worried that policymakers at the European Central Bank
may try to talk down the currency in coming days.
Speculation that ECB policymakers may talk down the euro has
gained pace especially after recent economic data, including
German business confidence and purchasing managers' index
surveys, highlighted the fragile economic recovery.
"Euro-zone policymaker concern is probably the biggest
restraint for a euro/dollar that looks technically mobile toward
the $1.3980/4000 area," said Tom Levinson, currency strategist
at ING. "The dollar index looks primed for a test of support in
the 78.60/90 area in coming days."
Against the yen, the dollar was supported by the view that
yield differentials between Japanese government bonds and U.S.
Treasuries will persist, as the Fed eventually moves toward
tapering while the Bank of Japan keeps its ultra-easy stance.
The BOJ is widely expected to maintain its monetary policy
stimulus at its policy review on Thursday to meet its target of
2 percent inflation in two years.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 97.74 yen, above a
more than two-week low of 96.92 yen hit on Friday, according to
Reuters data.