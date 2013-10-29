* Moves in dollar seen driven by position adjustment
* Comments made by ECB's Nowotny buoy euro
* Dollar holds gains after U.S. consumer confidence falls
sharply
* Aussie hurt as RBA chief talks down the currency
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Oct 29 The dollar climbed for a third
straight session against a basket of the world's most actively
traded currencies on Tuesday as investors, convinced the Federal
Reserve will keep U.S. monetary policy ultra-loose well into
next year, trimmed bearish bets.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six
currencies but is dominated by the euro, last traded 0.1 percent
higher at 79.308 as Fed policymakers started a two-day
meeting. The index was below the session's earlier one-week peak
of 79.535 but above Friday's 78.998, which marked its lowest
since February.
The greenback erased gains against the euro in mid-morning
New York trade after European Central Bank Governing Council
member Ewald Nowotny told MNI that he saw no tool the central
bank could use against a strong euro.
The single currency has climbed more than 8 percent against
the dollar since early July.
"The ECB's Nowotny reduced expectations of a rate cut in
December and the beginning of next year and while he is known to
be a hawk, the foreign exchange market is desperate for trends
right now," said Sebastien Galy, foreign exchange strategist at
Societe Generale in New York.
"Whenever the market sees an open door, people jump for it,"
he said.
The euro rose as high as $1.3813 after the ECB's Nowotny's
comments, not far from last week's two-year peak of $1.3832.
It last traded at $1.3792, up 0.1 percent, with
investors remaining wary the ECB may express discomfort with the
single currency's strength in the coming weeks.
"One gets the feeling speaking to clients that moves in the
euro and expectations that the Fed will be dovish have gone too
far," said Manuel Oliveri, FX strategist at Credit Agricole. "To
that extent, we think the dollar's downside is limited."
Position adjustments for month-end as the Fed's two-day
policy meeting got under way boosted the greenback. Many have
sold the dollar in recent weeks, suggesting that if the Fed
stands pat on monetary policy, as widely expected, investors
would opt to buy the dollar back.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-making
arm, is expected to keep the monthly $85 billion bond purchasing
program in place until at least next March, according to a
recent Reuters poll.
Should the Fed sound less dovish or provide a hint at to
when it may curb its asset-purchase program, the dollar should
notch gains as participants could scramble to cover bets that
profit on the dollar depreciating.
Currency speculators went short or bet against the dollar in
the latest week for the first time since mid-February, according
to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Monday and Reuters calculation.
"Investors are expecting a dovish tone from the Fed and that
is more or less priced in. There is a lightening of positions
before the Fed, but volumes are low, at least 20-30 percent
lower than usual," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at
Societe Generale.
Traders said it was unlikely the dollar would be adversely
hit should the Fed choose to wait for more evidence of how badly
Washington's budget battle hurt the U.S. economy before deciding
on whether to reduce stimulus.
The dollar held firm despite a report showing U.S. consumer
confidence fell sharply in October.
U.S. business inventories rose as expected in August,
suggesting restocking could provide a lift to third-quarter
economic growth.
Those reports followed a slew of economic data gauging U.S.
retail sales, inflation and home prices.
A gauge of consumer spending rose in September as Americans
likely snapped up Apple's new iPhone and bought leisure goods,
but falling sales of automobiles pointed to sluggish economic
growth in the third quarter.
U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in September and the
increase in the annual rate was the smallest in nearly four
years, pointing to a benign inflation environment.
Meanwhile, U.S. single-family home prices rose in August and
posted their strongest annual gain in more than seven years, a
closely watched survey showed on Tuesday.
Against the yen, the dollar last traded at 97.94 yen,
up 0.3 percent on the day.
The Australian dollar retreated after Reserve Bank of
Australia Governor Glenn Stevens tried to talk it down.
It last traded 0.8 percent lower at $0.9494
, down from last Wednesday's $0.9758, a four-month high,
according to Reuters data.