* Fed to keep buying $85 billion in bonds per month
* Traders cover bets against dollar after decision
* Fed says financial conditions looser than in September
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 30 The dollar rallied against the
euro and yen after the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it will
keep its stimulus for the economy in place but dropped a
reference to tightening financial conditions.
Traders bought back the U.S. currency after the widely
expected decision, having recently piled on bearish bets on
expectations the Fed will not begin cutting back its $85 billion
per month asset purchases until next year.
The Fed acknowledged weaker economic prospects, due in part
to a partial government shutdown earlier this month. But it also
said the labor market has shown "some" further improvement and
dropped a reference to a "tightening of financial conditions
observed in recent months" from its list of risks to the
outlook.
"The fact that the Fed took out the statement on financial
market tightness to me seems quasi-hawkish," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York.
"The Fed is essentially hinting at the fact that they may
taper sooner rather than later. Before the market was expecting
tapering in March and now it could very well be December. The
dollar is gaining as a result of this."
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.3711, having earlier
risen after data showed a jump in euro zone sentiment in
October.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 98.55 yen, after
hitting a session high of 98.65 yen, according to Reuters data.
"Overall, the comments are consistent with current
expectations for an early 2014 tapering," said Vassili
Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
"The reason that the dollar strengthened after the statement
was that the market was short dollars before the meeting, and
traders are just basically unwinding that position."
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major currencies, rose 0.3 percent to 79.810, moving further
away from Friday's nine-month low of 78.998.