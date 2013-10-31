* Dollar index hits two-week high
* Euro zone inflation at four-year low, unemployment high
* Market unwinds dollar shorts after Fed announcement
* US jobless claims drop in latest week
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Oct 31 The dollar on Thursday rose for
a fifth straight session against a basket of major world
currencies to hit a two-week high, buoyed by the Federal
Reserve's latest outlook which was perceived as less dovish than
expected.
The euro tumbled to a two-week low against the greenback
after a fall in inflation to its lowest in nearly four years
raised speculation the European Central Bank will further ease
monetary policy.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six
currencies but is dominated by the euro, reached 80.080,
its highest since Oct. 17, pulling further away from a
nine-month low of 78.998 hit on Friday. It last traded up 0.3
percent at 80.024.
Short dollar positions, bets that profit when the dollar
drops, taken in recent weeks were unwound after the Fed dropped
a phrase in its statement on Wednesday expressing concern about
a run-up in borrowing costs and made no direct reference to the
partial government shutdown earlier this month.
The Fed also maintained its $85 billion per month of bond
purchases, intended to prop up the economy.
"In this environment markets are nervous," said Camilla
Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank.
"We would caution dollar bears as some (news) articles are
suggesting that a December taper is a real possibility, so there
is some added upside risk to the dollar, particularly since the
market is now positioned for a first half 2014 taper," she said.
Sutton said month-end rebalancing flows should not play a
significant role on Thursday, noting a minimal need for equity
portfolio managers to rebalance.
The dollar held steady after data showed the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined
largely as expected last week as the impact of a California
computer glitch worked its way out of the report.
"The market was expecting a relatively dovish outcome from
the Fed and that's why we've seen some profit-taking. People had
become too bearish on the dollar and too bullish on
euro/dollar," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of foreign
exchange research at Danske Bank.
Meanwhile, the euro fell for a fourth straight session
versus the dollar, hitting a trough of $1.3631, its lowest since
Oct. 17. It last traded at $1.3634, down 0.7 percent.
Euro zone flash annual HICP inflation fell to just 0.7
percent in October. This may raise concerns among euro zone
policymakers about deflation risks and damage to the economy
from a strong currency. Euro zone unemployment was steady at a
record high of 12.2 percent in September.
ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny said earlier on
Thursday the central bank would provide more liquidity when
cheap long-term loans it made in late 2011 and early 2012
expire.
"We have had a nasty combination of a lack of inflationary
pressures and record unemployment, and the market's
interpretation is that the ECB may sit up and take notice," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.
"The downside risks for euro/dollar look evident and $1.36
is a near-term target."
The dollar fell 0.2 percent to 98.26 yen. Weaker
equity markets helped the safe-haven Japanese currency even as
three Bank of Japan board members dissented against the latest
semi-annual report, with some citing stronger downside risks to
the economy.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars
also gained against their U.S. counterpart on strong Australian
housing data and after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
reiterated it was likely to hike interest rates next year.