* Euro notches largest one-day percentage loss since April
* Euro zone inflation at four-year low, unemployment high
* Market unwinds dollar shorts after Fed announcement
* Dollar buoyed by strong U.S. Midwest business activity
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Oct 31 The euro fell for a fourth
straight session against the dollar on Thursday, tumbling to a
two-week low as data showing euro zone inflation cooled to its
weakest in nearly four years raised speculation the European
Central Bank may further ease monetary policy.
The euro's weakness pushed the dollar index, which tracks
the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, up for a
fifth straight session to a two-week high, as forecasts of ECB
action contrasted with expectations of potentially less stimulus
from the U.S. Federal Reserve in the months ahead.
Short dollar positions, bets that profit when the dollar
drops, taken in recent weeks were unwound after the Fed dropped
a phrase in its statement on Wednesday expressing concern about
a run-up in borrowing costs and made no direct reference to the
partial government shutdown earlier this month.
The Fed's latest outlook was perceived as less dovish than
expected, although the central bank maintained its $85 billion
per month of bond purchases.
Month-end positioning also weighed on the euro, traders
said, which hit a low of $1.3593, its weakest since Oct. 17. It
last traded at $1.3598, down 1.0 percent, marking its largest
daily percentage loss since April 17.
Euro zone flash annual inflation eased to just 0.7 percent
in October. This may raise concerns among euro zone policymakers
about deflation risks and damage to the economy from a strong
currency. Euro zone unemployment was steady at a record high of
12.2 percent in September.
The soft euro zone data differed from a strong U.S. report
that showed business activity in the U.S. Midwest surged past
expectations in October as new orders hit their highest level
since 2004.
"The strong Midwest business data depicted a resilient U.S.
economy and bolstered views the Fed could roll back stimulus
soon rather than later," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst
at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington D.C.
"The Fed yesterday got the dollar moving in a positive
direction after its statement seemingly didn't preclude the
chance of a taper before Chairman (Ben) Bernanke leaves in late
January," he said.
For the dollar to continue strengthening, however, there
needs to be a string of strong U.S. economic data, he said.
One of the data highlights next week will be the October
nonfarm payrolls report on Nov. 8.
The euro was earlier weighed down by comments made by ECB
Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny, who said the central
bank would provide more liquidity when cheap long-term loans it
made in late 2011 and early 2012 expire.
"We have had a nasty combination of a lack of inflationary
pressures and record unemployment, and the market's
interpretation is that the ECB may sit up and take notice," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.
"The downside risks for euro/dollar look evident and $1.36
is a near-term target."
The dollar index, which is dominated by the euro, reached
80.217, its highest since Oct. 17, pulling further away from a
nine-month low of 78.998 hit on Friday. It last traded up 0.5
percent at 80.158.
"In this environment markets are nervous," said Camilla
Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank.
"We would caution dollar bears as some (news) articles are
suggesting that a December taper is a real possibility, so there
is some added upside risk to the dollar, particularly since the
market is now positioned for a first half 2014 taper," she said.
Sutton said month-end rebalancing flows should not play a
significant role on Thursday, noting a minimal need for equity
portfolio managers to rebalance.
Earlier in the session data showed the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined largely as
expected last week as the impact of a California computer glitch
worked its way out of the report.
"The market was expecting a relatively dovish outcome from
the Fed and that's why we've seen some profit-taking. People had
become too bearish on the dollar and too bullish on
euro/dollar," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of foreign
exchange research at Danske Bank.
Weaker equity markets helped the safe-haven Japanese
currency even as three Bank of Japan board members dissented
against the latest semi-annual report, with some citing stronger
downside risks to the economy.
The dollar last traded down 0.3 percent to 98.18 yen,
according to Reuters data.