* EU seen creating euro zone banking union
* Euro rises for 6th straight day
* Fed's Bullard spoke Monday of possibility of small taper
in December
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 10 The euro climbed to a six-week
peak against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by expectations of a
banking deal in the euro zone and a growing view that the
Federal Reserve would need additional positive data before it
can decide to reduce its economic stimulus.
Europe's common currency gained for a sixth straight day
versus the greenback and is within sight of this year's high of
$1.3832.
The euro's rise caused the dollar index to extend losses
into a second straight day. It fell to six-week lows, dragged
down by lower U.S. Treasury yields, as investors
have pretty much removed the prospect of a reduction in the
Fed's asset purchases this month. The dollar index was last down
0.2 percent to 79.98
But the market's focus has been on the euro and its
resilience.
European Union finance ministers, meeting in Brussels, are
likely to create a banking union with powers to close down
failing euro zone banks. The issue is crucial as a banking union
is widely viewed as shoring up the euro zone against future debt
and financial crises.
"There's some expectation that a deal may be reached before
year-end, and that is supportive of the euro," said Sireen
Harajli, currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in New York.
On the monetary policy side, a combination of the European
Central Bank's less-dovish tone and the failure to focus on
negative interest rates at the last meeting has also underpinned
the euro.
The euro rose as high as $1.3795, its strongest level
since late October. It was last at $1.3767, up 0.2 percent on
the day.
"We're going to see a breakout in the euro soon and we could
see it test $1.39," said Andres Bergero, chief corporate trader
at Bank of the West in San Ramon, California.
"The euro zone economy is still fairly fragile, but there
aren't as many fires as before. So there is a perceived notion
that things are little bit better, a little more stable in
Europe."
The euro, however, has become over-valued, according to BNP
Paribas' short-term estimates, and should decline the next few
weeks. Current fair value for the euro is at $1.3590, BNP said,
rising from $1.3535 previously.
Against the yen, the euro hit a five-year peak of 142.17 yen
, a high not seen since October 2008, but it was last
down 0.3 percent at 141.49 yen.
The euro has gained over 1.5 percent against the dollar and
2.7 percent versus the yen since the ECB last week refrained
from following up on November's rate cut and said it has yet to
come up with a detailed plan on which tools to use and when.
DOLLAR DIPS
Traders said investors seemed to have pretty much priced out
the risk of the Federal Reserve scaling back monetary policy
soon, which might help explain why the dollar has not risen
broadly in the past few sessions.
"We had pretty good data for the U.S. last week and that has
prompted some to expect tapering in December, but I think that's
not realistic," said Mizuho's Harajli. "I think we need to get
more information, more data before the Fed can actually decide
on that."
Economists polled by Reuters on Monday expect the Fed will
begin reducing its massive bond-buying program in
March.
Still, one Fed official has left the door open for a
December taper. James Bullard, the St. Louis Fed president, said
on Monday that the Fed could slightly reduce its monthly bond
purchases this month in reaction to signs of an improved labor
market. The Fed holds its policy meeting next week.
Against the yen, the greenback fell 0.5 percent to 102.78
yen.
One possible concern for yen bears is that support for
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dropped after he steam-rolled
through parliament a tough secrecy act that critics fear could
muzzle media and allow officials to hide misdeeds.