* Euro at high vs dollar last seen in December
* Yen jumps as dollar sags
* Dollar index touches 2014 low
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, March 6 The euro jumped against the
dollar on Thursday to highs last touched in December and to a
peak against the yen unmatched since January after European
policymakers signaled no need for new economic stimulus.
The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on
Thursday and ECB President Mario Draghi told a news conference
that economic conditions in the region did not require shifts in
monetary policy, including some that may have driven currency
trading away from the euro.
"The lack of any form of easing or action from the ECB
helped the euro because it suggests that the economy is on
track," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York.
The euro rose during Draghi's news conference and
later climbed further to $1.3873 before settling back to
$1.3861, for a 0.9 percent rise on the day. That peak was its
highest since Dec. 27.
The European common currency also gained sharply against the
yen, settling with a 1.6 percent gain at 142.790 yen
after touching a high of 142.910 yen, which was its highest
since Jan. 16. The dollar ended up 0.72 percent at 103.040 yen
.
The greenback got no lift in currency markets from
encouraging jobless claims data from Washington showing a
three-month low. The dollar index, which weighs the
dollar against a basket of major currencies, fell to a 2014 low
of 79.59 before climbing back to 79.642, for a decline for the
day of 0.58 percent.
"We expect that the greenback may remain on the defensive in
the near term," Wells Fargo Securities currency strategist Eric
Viloria said in a commentary. "The focus should soon return to
the outlook for Fed policy with the release of U.S. employment
data tomorrow."
With the ECB holding rates steady on Thursday, some bets of
a cut in base rates to support euro zone growth and weaken
returns on the single currency against its peers were shaken
out.
"The economy is getting healthier there. That's usually not
the reason for stimulative measures," said Jennifer Vail, head
of fixed-income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Portland, Oregon. "I understand their reasons for no additional
stimulus."
The euro has performed robustly against the dollar so far
this year, confounding predictions by many banks it would fall
on the prospect of further loosening by the ECB at a time when
the Federal Reserve is going in the opposite direction.
Vail said she considers consensus forecasts of about 150,000
in U.S. job gains in Friday's monthly employment reports as
overly optimistic.
But she added that the data were unlikely to prompt
near-term action by the Fed, which is widely expected to
continue with its throttling back of a monthly bond-buying
program, now at $65 billion.
"I don't think it will affect the Fed's tapering," she said.
AUSSIE RETURN?
The Australian dollar earlier spiked to a nine-day high
after upbeat retail sales and trade data and climbed higher
during North American trading.
It has gained sharply since bottoming out in January after a
sustained campaign by the Reserve Bank of Australia to weaken
the currency.
The Aussie's fall was one of the dependable plays of late
2013 but the central bank changed its tune on the currency last
month as more signs emerged that growth was improving.
On Thursday, the Aussie gained 1.2 percent to $0.90935
but had earlier touched a nearly two-month peak of
0.9112 set on Dec. 11.
Major currency markets, meanwhile, have been largely
resistant to the geopolitical tensions stemming from the
standoff between Russia and Ukraine.