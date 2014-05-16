(Updates market action, changes byline, dateline, previous
LONDON)
* Dollar near Thursday's two-month low vs yen
* Strong housing starts data curb further U.S. yield drop
* Euro on the back foot as euro zone periphery back on the
radar
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 16 The dollar held steady against
major currencies on Friday as selling of the currency faded with
benchmark U.S. yields stabilizing at their lowest levels in six
months, although the greenback faces further weakness if yields
resume their decline.
The dollar pared earlier losses against the yen and euro
after a stronger-than-expected report on U.S. housing
construction but is still on track for its biggest weekly losses
since early April.
"Falling yields have been problematic for the dollar," said
Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac
Banking Corp. in New York.
The drop in the dollar and U.S. Treasuries yields came in
the face of encouraging domestic economic data in recent weeks.
On Friday, the government said housing starts rose 13.2 percent
to 1.07 million annualized units in April, the strongest level
since November 2013.
The bond market rally has confounded analysts and traders
who reckoned it will eventually peter out and the dollar will
rebound from current levels.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were last
at 2.516 percent after hitting a six-month low of 2.473 percent
on Thursday. The 10-year yield is set to fall nearly 11 basis
points this week.
The dollar traded at 101.55 yen, above a two-month
low of 101.31 yen set on Thursday. Chart support for the dollar
lies at 101.20 yen, close to some intraday lows touched in March
and the dollar's 200-day moving average.
The greenback was little changed against the euro, trading
at $1.3715 after falling to $1.3648 on Thursday, its
lowest since late February. The euro was down about 0.5 percent
for the week against the dollar, putting it on track for its
second straight weekly decline.
Against the yen, the euro was flat at 139.17 yen
after hitting a three-month low of 138.77 yen earlier.
Disappointing euro zone growth figures on Thursday
heightened expectations the European Central Bank will embark on
more stimulus at its June policy meeting, and some investors are
betting that the euro could grind lower in coming weeks.
Traders also pointed to funds moving to safety after a
sell-off in Greek bonds halted a rally in debt of weaker euro
zone members. The sell-off in peripheral bonds, if it gathered
pace, was likely to hurt the euro, traders said.
The yield on 10-year Greek bonds edged up 2
basis points to 6.851 percent, its highest since late March.
"We have a lot of volatility in Europe especially the last
two days. I find it hard for the euro to rally from here,"
Franulovich said.
The implied one-month euro/dollar volatility, the
expected price swings over the coming month, has risen this week
from 7-year lows to 5.8 percent on Friday.
