* Dollar gains ground on euro, yen
* U.S. housing and durable goods reports give modest boost
to dollar bulls
* Draghi reinforces expectations of ECB easing next week
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, May 27 The euro softened slightly
against the dollar and yen on Tuesday after stronger U.S.
economic data and uncertainty persisted over possible European
Central Bank monetary policy action next month.
The euro steadily lost ground on the greenback as investors
in the United States and the Britain returned from long holiday
weekends and encountered higher-than-expected U.S. durable goods
data that was tempered by revisions to past reports.
Housing price data in the U.S. rose, but underlying strength
was viewed as mixed as prices are rising more slowly on a
year-over-year basis, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller Home
Prices Indices report.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, speaking in
Portugal, said the bank was aware of risks from prices remaining
too low for too long, but that the ECB had the tools to get
inflation back to its 2 percent target again.
"We have a pretty good idea that some sort of action in June
is likely, if those inflation forecasts are revised lower, which
it looks likely they will be. But they haven't given us the
indication of what type of action they will take," said Brian
Daingerfield, currency strategist at the Royal Bank of Scotland
in Stamford, Connecticut.
The euro zone issues its May flash inflation data on June 3
with the Reuters consensus estimate of economists forecasting a
for a 0.70 percent year-on-year increase. The ECB's
governing council meets on June 5.
In mid-morning New York trade, the euro fell 0.15 percent to
$1.3625, plumbing Monday's three-month low of $1.3614 in
holiday-thinned trade. Against the yen, the euro softened 0.14
percent to 138.07.
The dollar index reversed course and gained ground against a
basket of currencies to rise 0.03 percent.
"It looks like the dollar is better bid for choice as there
really not a lot going on other than commercial interests. It is
also getting onto the end of the month and American corporates
are doing some buying," said Lane Newman, director of foreign
exchange for ING Capital Markets in New York.
"The debate about how the ECB operates and into next week we
have U.S. payrolls data. For the ECB, I think anything less than
a 10 basis point cut will be seen as a disappointment. Generally
speaking I do not favor the euro," Newman said.