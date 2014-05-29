(Corrects analyst's bank affiliation in paragraph 5)
* Thin Treasury yields seen as drag on dollar
* Traders look beyond worse than forecast GDP data
* Aussie jumps on brighter business-spending outlook
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, May 29 The dollar eased on Thursday
and finished down against other major currencies as traders
shrugged off government data showing America's economy shrank at
a 1 percent annual rate during the first quarter.
"The movement today mostly reflects the decline in Treasury
yields," said David Gilmore, partner at Foreign Exchange
Analytics in Essex, Connecticut. "Yields are down today."
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields last traded
at 2.4402 percent, down about 3 basis points from late
Wednesday, after touching 2.402 percent, the lowest since last
June.
Unexpectedly low U.S. bond yields, and a receding prospect
the Federal Reserve will soon begin raising U.S. rates, diminish
demand for dollars, even though the U.S. economy is widely seen
as improving, according to many analysts and traders.
"The problem with the dollar is the problem with the bond
market," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. "We are being held
back by rates that everyone expected to be 3 percent (on 10-year
debt) that are now around 2.5 percent."
The dollar, which had given back many of its gains on
Wednesday against the euro and the British pound, reclaimed some
of the day's losses during overseas trading after the U.S.
government reported the first quarterly contraction of the U.S.
economy in three years.
The U.S. dollar index, composed of six currency
pairs, was off 0.08 percent in late afternoon trading after
being down 0.17 percent ahead of the GDP report, which was
issued simultaneously with Labor Department data showing fewer
claims for unemployment benefits.
Foreign exchange traders focused on signs U.S. economic
activity was emerging from the chilling effects of North
America's harsh winter.
"Once you get beyond the headline number, and look under the
hood, things don't really look so bad," Schlossberg said.
"Inventories were to blame for a lot of it, and that bodes well
for the future."
The euro, which touched a three-month low under $1.36
this week as expectations solidified for a multi-pronged attack
on monetary policy by the European Central Bank next week, stood
at $1.3601 in late New York trading for a gain against the
dollar of 0.09 percent. Just before the GDP report, the euro was
up 0.2 percent.
The British pound increased 0.04 percent against the dollar.
In other trading, the Australian dollar jumped more than
half a percent on data showing business investment spending
plans for 2014/15 have jumped to A$137 billion from an earlier
estimate of A$125 billion.
"The interesting thing about the Australian economy is that
it is showing some signs of divergence away from China," said
Christian Lawrence, a currency strategist at Rabobank in London.
"There is an increasing feeling that Australia can weather
the slowdown in China better than people previously thought."
The Aussie, which is up 4.22 percent year to date, touched a
high on Thursday of $0.9312 and was last at $0.9289, up 0.54
percent for the day.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)