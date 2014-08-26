* Dollar extends gains reversing early losses
* Dollar index at 2014 peak
* Speculation of more ECB action keeps pressure on euro
* Euro near lowest level since January 2013 vs Swiss franc
(Adds late New York prices, quotes)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Aug 26 The dollar extended gains on
Tuesday on hopes U.S. policymakers will raise interest rates as
the battered euro continued to struggle on expectations of soft
inflation data and more monetary easing in Europe.
A basket of currencies traded against the greenback
was up 0.16 percent in late New York trading after touching a
fresh 2014 high of 82.698 and traded as low as 82.434. The
dollar index was last at these levels nearly a year ago.
"We are seeing the dollar consolidate," said Eric Viloria,
currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.
Meanwhile, traders awaited U.S. economic data and European
inflation numbers due out later this week. They also continued
to assess the central bankers conference in Wyoming, where
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi displayed a
stronger than expected openness toward monetary loosening,
according to Valoria.
"There is some data due out this week. We are going to get
inflation out of the eurozone, that revision of GDP from the
U.S., and there will be GDP out of Canada," he said. "The
markets are still digesting some comments from central bank
officials from Jackson Hole."
The euro was at $1.3171 after touching a low of
$1.3165, its weakest since Sept. 9. The common currency shared
by 18 nations was worth nearly $1.40 in early May.
Against the yen, the dollar was last up 0.08 percent
at 104.12 yen.
"After a couple of sessions of solid gains for the dollar,
it's not unlikely to see a little profit-taking, a little
consolidation," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
Currency prices were only mildly affected by data showing
orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods had posted their
biggest gain on record in July on strong international demand
for aircraft.
For the euro, weak German economic figures and the
resignation of the French government following a row over fiscal
policy added to the bearish mix.
The euro was last trading at 1.2083 Swiss francs,
having fallen to 1.2072 on Monday, its lowest since early
January 2013 on trading platform EBS. Its drop could test the
Swiss National Bank's three-year-old pledge to cap the franc at
1.20 per euro.
Investors betting on more euro weakness are waiting for euro
zone inflation data on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect
annual inflation to have slowed to 0.3 percent in August from
0.4 percent in July. That would be well below the European
Central Bank's danger zone of 1.0 percent and its target of just
under 2.0 percent.
Late on Friday, in stronger language than he has used in the
past, ECB head Draghi said the bank was prepared to respond with
all its "available" tools should inflation drop further.
Those comments have triggered speculation that the ECB may
be prepared to ease policy further, driving bond yields lower.
In contrast to Draghi, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on
Friday acknowledged the concerns of some Fed officials about the
sustained level of monetary policy stimulus, even as she
stressed the need to move cautiously on raising benchmark
interest rates.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Diane
Craft)