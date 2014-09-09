(Adds details on dollar; changes byline and dateline; previous LONDON)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 9 The dollar hit a 14-month peak against the euro on Tuesday, on optimism the U.S. economy is growing in line with expectations that the Federal Reserve may begin raising interest rates next year.

The U.S. currency consolidated broad gains made on Monday, when the greenback was boosted by research from economists at the San Francisco Fed indicating that investors may be underestimating when the Fed is likely to hike rates.

The dollar also has benefited from a weak euro, which has continued to deteriorate since the European Central Bank last week cut rates to new lows and launched an asset purchase program to ward off deflation.

"The bigger picture is good things in the U.S. and not so good things overseas," said Marc Chandler, chief currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

Better U.S. economic data has boosted the view the Fed may be closer to raising rates, and the dollar's gains have come at the same time as rising Treasury yields. Still continuing slack in the labor market is also viewed as keeping the Fed on hold for several more quarters.

"People are more confident that the Fed is reaching its objectives," Chandler said. He added, however, that "while the economy is healing, it's not healthy."

The dollar index was last up 0.18 percent at 84.377. It rose as high as 84.519, not far from the July 2013 peak of 84.753. A break there will take it to highs not seen since July 2010.

The greenback rose to a six-year high of 106.39 yen in European trade. It was last trading at 106.25 yen, still up 0.32 percent.

The euro fell to a fresh 14-month low of $1.2860 in the European trading session, before recovering a bit to trade at $1.2886, still slightly down on the day.

Investors remain broadly short the euro, indicating the single currency is likely to continue to fall. Last week the European currency registered its eighth consecutive week of losses, its worst losing streak since its introduction in January 1999.

Sterling recovered from a 10-month low on Tuesday after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney made comments suggesting the central bank might start to raise interest rates in the spring . But the boost to sterling was fleeting amid growing worries that Scotland may vote for independence later this month.

Investors had until late August largely ruled out the chance of Scotland breaking away from the three-century-old union. But with recent polls indicating the vote is on a knife edge, hedge funds are scrambling to seek protection from further weakness in the pound, driving up volatility.

Sterling was last at $1.6091, after falling as low as $1.6065 in Asian trade.