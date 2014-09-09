(Adds details on dollar; changes byline and dateline; previous
LONDON)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 9 The dollar hit a 14-month peak
against the euro on Tuesday, on optimism the U.S. economy is
growing in line with expectations that the Federal Reserve may
begin raising interest rates next year.
The U.S. currency consolidated broad gains made on Monday,
when the greenback was boosted by research from economists at
the San Francisco Fed indicating that investors may be
underestimating when the Fed is likely to hike rates.
The dollar also has benefited from a weak euro, which has
continued to deteriorate since the European Central Bank last
week cut rates to new lows and launched an asset purchase
program to ward off deflation.
"The bigger picture is good things in the U.S. and not so
good things overseas," said Marc Chandler, chief currency
strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
Better U.S. economic data has boosted the view the Fed may
be closer to raising rates, and the dollar's gains have come at
the same time as rising Treasury yields. Still continuing slack
in the labor market is also viewed as keeping the Fed on hold
for several more quarters.
"People are more confident that the Fed is reaching its
objectives," Chandler said. He added, however, that "while the
economy is healing, it's not healthy."
The dollar index was last up 0.18 percent at 84.377.
It rose as high as 84.519, not far from the July 2013 peak of
84.753. A break there will take it to highs not seen since July
2010.
The greenback rose to a six-year high of 106.39 yen
in European trade. It was last trading at 106.25 yen, still up
0.32 percent.
The euro fell to a fresh 14-month low of $1.2860 in
the European trading session, before recovering a bit to trade
at $1.2886, still slightly down on the day.
Investors remain broadly short the euro, indicating the
single currency is likely to continue to fall. Last week the
European currency registered its eighth consecutive week of
losses, its worst losing streak since its introduction in
January 1999.
Sterling recovered from a 10-month low on Tuesday after Bank
of England Governor Mark Carney made comments suggesting the
central bank might start to raise interest rates in the spring
. But the boost to sterling was fleeting amid
growing worries that Scotland may vote for independence later
this month.
Investors had until late August largely ruled out the chance
of Scotland breaking away from the three-century-old union. But
with recent polls indicating the vote is on a knife edge, hedge
funds are scrambling to seek protection from further weakness in
the pound, driving up volatility.
Sterling was last at $1.6091, after falling as low as
$1.6065 in Asian trade.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Paul Simao)