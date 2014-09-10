(Adds details on dollar; changes byline and dateline; previous
LONDON)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 10 The dollar rose to a six-year
high against the yen on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields ground
higher, while the Australian dollar sank to six-month lows as
investors unwound carry trades that have benefited the currency.
The greenback has gained on expectations that continuing
improvement in the U.S. economy will lead the Federal Reserve to
begin raising rates next year, while the euro and the yen are
being weighed down by flagging economies and low inflation in
Japan and the euro zone.
"There are so many factors that are supporting the dollar at
the moment, mainly its better performance in the U.S., which
will likely bring a more hawkish tone from the Fed," said Sireen
Harajli, a foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank
in New York.
The dollar increased 0.54 percent to 106.66 yen. It
gained 0.21 percent against the euro to $1.2908, but the
euro held above 14-month lows of $1.2858 reached on Tuesday.
The dollar index inched up to 84.342 but was below
Tuesday's 14-month high of 84.519. It is within striking
distance of its 2013 peak of 84.753, and a break above that
level would take it to highs not seen since mid-2010.
U.S. Treasury yields have climbed this month as investors
factor in the chances of a more hawkish central bank. Two-year
notes are within sight of a three-year peak of 0.590
percent set in late July while the 10-year yield
rose back above 2.50 percent after testing such levels on
Tuesday.
The Australian dollar, meanwhile, is being hurt by falling
iron ore prices and weakening of China's economy. At the same
time, hedge funds have been pulling out of carry trades, where
investors borrow cheaply in the dollar to buy other,
higher-yielding currencies, which had been supporting the Aussie
dollar.
The Aussie dollar sank 0.66 percent to US $0.9144,
the lowest since March.
Sterling also got some reprieve despite ongoing worries
about a vote for Scottish independence. It added about 0.12
percent to $1.6123, after reaching a fresh 10-month low
of $1.6060 on Tuesday.
Britain's three main political parties have gone into
campaign overdrive since a poll at the weekend showed Alex
Salmond's nationalists gaining the upper hand. Several recent
surveys have shown the Sept. 18 vote as too close to call.
The pound has fallen 3 percent since the first survey
showing the sharp shift towards the nationalists at the start of
last week. To many, that still seems a small move given the risk
the vote next week may break up the United Kingdom and lead to
two years of procedural uncertainty and bickering.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)