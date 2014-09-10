(Adds details, updates prices)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 10 The dollar strengthened to a
six-year high against the yen on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury
yields ground higher, while the Australian dollar sank to
six-month lows as investors unwound carry trades that have
benefited the commodity currency.
The greenback has gained on expectations that the ongoing
improvement in the U.S. economy will lead the Federal Reserve to
begin raising rates again next year, while the euro and the yen
are being weighed down by flagging economies and slow inflation
in Japan and the euro zone.
"There are so many factors that are supporting the dollar at
the moment, mainly its better performance in the U.S., which
will likely bring a more hawkish tone from the Fed," said Sireen
Harajli, a foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank
in New York.
The dollar rose 0.54 percent to 106.76 yen. It also
gained against the euro, adding 0.17 percent to $1.2913,
but the euro held above a 14-month low of $1.2858 touched on
Tuesday.
The dollar index slipped 0.07 percent to 84.136, just
below Tuesday's 14-month high of 84.519. It is within striking
distance of its 2013 peak of 84.753, and a break above that
level would take it to highs not seen since mid-2010.
U.S. Treasury yields have climbed this month as investors
factor in the chances of a more hawkish central bank. Two-year
notes are within sight of a three-year peak of 0.590
percent set in late July while the benchmark 10-year note's
yield rose back above 2.50 percent after testing
such levels on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar, meanwhile, is being hurt by falling
iron ore prices and a weaker commodities demand from China. At
the same time, hedge funds have been pulling out of carry
trades, where investors borrow cheaply in the dollar to buy
other, higher-yielding currencies, which had been supporting the
Aussie dollar.
The Aussie fell 0.40 percent to $0.9163, after
earlier falling to $0.9114, its lowest since March.
Sterling also gained despite worries about an upcoming vote
for Scottish independence. It rose 0.70 percent to $1.6216
, after hitting a fresh 10-month low of $1.6060 on
Tuesday.
Britain's three main political parties have gone into
campaign overdrive since a poll at the weekend showed Scottish
nationalists gaining the upper hand. Several recent surveys had
shown the Sept. 18 vote as too close to call.
The pound has fallen 3 percent since the first survey
showing the sharp shift toward independence at the start of last
week. To many, that still seems a small move given the risk the
vote next week may break up the United Kingdom and lead to years
of procedural uncertainty.
