NEW YORK, Sept 11 The U.S. dollar dipped from
six-year highs against the yen on Thursday, and the dollar index
fell slightly but remained on track to post its ninth
consecutive week of gains.
The greenback was slightly weaker as Treasuries yields fell
after President Barack Obama authorized airstrikes for the first
time in Syria and more strikes in Iraq.
Losses were mild however, with the dollar looking to end the
week stronger as investors continued adjust to the possibility
that the Federal Reserve will adopt a more hawkish tone and
indicate that it may act sooner to raise interest rates.
Trading became more volatile this week, before the Fed is
due to hold its highly anticipated September meeting next week.
"This week is the beginning of markets being concerned more
broadly that however much the Fed would like its normalization
to be smooth and serene, that it may end up being more harsh on
asset markets than had previously been anticipated," said Steven
Englander, global head of G10 foreign exchange strategy at
CitiFX in New York.
Recent comments by Fed policymakers including Chair Janet
Yellen have indicated that rate increases will be data
dependent, and some fear that further declines in unemployment
may pressure the U.S. central bank to tighten sooner.
U.S. dollar strength has also been aided by a worsening
picture in Europe and Japan. The euro fell to 14-month lows
against the greenback after the European Central Bank cut rates
to new lows and launched an asset purchase program to ward off
deflation.
The Bank of Japan is also expected to launch new stimulus to
address low inflation and a flagging economy.
"A lot of currencies are having bad runs," said Englander.
The dollar was last at 106.94 yen after earlier
rising to 107.19, the highest since September 2008. The euro
rose to $1.2932, up from a 14-month low of $1.2858 on
Tuesday.
The dollar index fell 0.06 percent to 84.201, but was
still on track for a ninth consecutive week of gains - its
longest winning streak since 1997.
Sterling got some respite from a poll that helped calm
nerves over Scotland's vote on independence in a week's time.
A poll late on Wednesday showed 53 percent of Scots intended
to vote against a split from the UK, in contrast to a YouGov
poll over the weekend showing 51 percent in favor.
Sterling rose 0.15 percent to $1.6236 after gaining
0.7 percent on Wednesday after the latest poll was published.
The dollar hit a seven-month peak against its New Zealand
counterpart, which slid after the country's central bank said
the kiwi's current level was "unjustified and unsustainable".
The kiwi sank as low as $0.8162, before rising back
to $0.8180.
