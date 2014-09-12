(Recasts, adds consumer confidence data, updates prices)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 12 The dollar was steady on
Friday at six-year highs against the yen, and the dollar index
was headed for a ninth consecutive week of gains after strong
retail sales data added to expectations that U.S. growth is
gaining steam.
U.S. retail sales rose broadly in August, which should ease
some concerns about consumer spending and support expectations
for sturdy growth in the third quarter.
A recent string of improving economic data has raised
expectations that the Federal Reserve may act sooner to raise
interest rates, a move most investors expect will begin next
year.
"The general message on the economy is that it's improving,
but we still have a lot of slack to take up," said Scott Brown,
chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
U.S. consumer sentiment also rose in September to its
highest in more than a year on more upbeat views on the domestic
economy in the coming year, a survey released on Friday showed.
A drop in import prices, however, capped some of the
dollar's gains. Import prices declined 0.9 percent in August,
the largest drop since November 2013.
"The import prices were shockingly low," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York. "It shows that there are no inflationary pressures in the
economy and makes the market pause over whether the Fed is going
to accelerate its rate hiking schedule."
Some investors have also been taking profits on concerns
that the market may have moved too far before next week's highly
anticipated meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the
Fed's policy-making body.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, was last down 0.02 percent
at 84.279 and was on track for the longest winning streak since
1997.
U.S. Treasury yields have also been adjusting to the
prospect of higher rates in more volatile trading. The two-year
yield was not far from a three-year peak of 0.5900
per
"The main macro trigger is rising U.S. yields," said Alvin
Tan, a currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.
The dollar touched a high of 107.39 yen, its
strongest since September 2008, and last traded at 107.28, up
0.17 percent on the day.
U.S. dollar strength has also been due to a worsening
picture in Europe and Japan. The European Central Bank last week
cut rates to new lows and launched an asset purchase program to
ward off deflation.
The Bank of Japan was also expected to launch new stimulus
to address low inflation and a flagging economy.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly and Richard Leong;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Jonathan Oatis)