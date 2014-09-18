(Updates prices, adds comment)
* U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected
* Sterling volatility jumps as Scots vote on independence
* U.S. housing starts decline in August
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 18 The dollar scaled more than
six-year peaks against the yen on Thursday after data showed a
drop in U.S. claims for jobless benefits last week, reinforcing
the market's view that U.S. interest rates will rise earlier
than expected.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against
six currencies, climbed to its strongest level in more than four
years, supported by the Federal Reserve's rate forecasts that
were higher than those projected in June. The outlooks were
provided after the Fed's monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.
The Fed's statement and remarks by Fed chair Janet Yellen
about the U.S. economy were more cautious, but that did not
prevent the dollar from rallying.
Some strategists were surprised at the extent of the
dollar's rally and felt market participants have put too much
credence in the rate forecasts, instead of what Fed officials
said.
"I just think that the dollar will be in a consolidation
phase in the short term after yesterday's sharp gains," said
Greg Moore, senior currency strategist, at RBC Capital Markets
in Toronto.
"The fact of the matter is the Fed will still be
data-dependent. Even Janet Yellen yesterday was reluctant to
commit to any rate scenario," he added.
The dollar rose as high as 108.96 yen, the strongest
since late August 2008. It last traded at 108.74, up 0.4
percent.
The U.S. currency extended its gains after the government
reported that initial claims for unemployment benefits dropped
by 36,000 to a seasonally adjusted 280,000 for the week ended
Sept. 13, the lowest since July.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, slipped by 4,750 to 299,500.
The dollar index hit a more than four-year peak of 84.782
and was last at 84.299, flat on the day.
The greenback retraced gains versus the Swiss franc, trading
down 0.7 percent at 0.9339 franc. On Wednesday following
the Fed meeting, the dollar hit a one-year high against the
Swiss currency.
The euro recovered from 14-month lows versus the dollar to
trade 0.4 percent higher at $1.2917.
Sterling, meanwhile, made more progress, the result of
growing conviction among traders that a "No" vote will prevail
in Thursday's Scottish referendum, heading off the threat of a
shock to the UK political and financial status quo.
The pound was last up 0.6 percent at $1.6380.
"As Scots continue to go to the polls, the markets show a
considerable sense of calm and confidence that the United
Kingdom will not lose a member," said John Kicklighter, chief
currency strategist at DailyFX, a unit of U.S. retail FX broker
FXCM in New York.
But investors have hedged that bet with protection in case
Scots vote "Yes" to independence and sterling tumbles, analysts
said.
