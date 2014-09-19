(Recasts, updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

NEW YORK, Sept 19 The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies on Friday, on track for its 10th consecutive week of gains, as investors bet U.S. interest rates would rise more quickly than expected.

But some market participants said the dollar's move was overdone and its rally should pause in the short term. Fundamentally, the dollar seemed to be getting just a marginal boost from positive U.S. economic news, they added.

"I just think we've come along way very quickly here and the dollar doesn't seem to be getting incremental support from positive developments," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist, at TD Securities in Toronto.

"This will be the 10th week of gains for the dollar index and its unusual to see consecutive weekly gains extend beyond more than that. If we are going to stop anywhere, this may be a good point to slow down in this rally."

The dollar index was last up 0.4 percent at 84.362, on pace for its best daily gain in nearly two weeks.

The greenback was up 0.2 percent to 108.86 yen after scaling a six-year high at 109.45 yen.

Osborne added that the Federal Reserve's interest rate forecasts released on Wednesday after the Fed's policy meeting only served to confuse the market.

"I just thought that the shift in the U.S. rate forecasts was marginal and the Fed is still very much data dependent. If the jobs number for some reason weakens then those rate forecasts will change too," Osborne said.

Sterling is the other big currency mover in the market, jumping to a two-week high against the dollar and a two-year peak versus the euro, after Scotland voted to stay within the United Kingdom in a historic referendum.

However, the pound fell back on profit-taking during New York trading.

Analysts pointed to risk factors like promises for more powers to Scotland that could open up the prospects for some constitutional changes to next May's general election as risk factors for the pound. These could add some uncertainty to UK growth prospects and tie sterling down in the near term.

Earlier, sterling jumped to $1.6525 in Asian trade, its highest since Sept. 2. It was last down 0.4 percent at $1.6385.

Sterling eased from a two-year high of 78.10 pence per euro to trade at 78.52 pence per euro. It had also hit a six-year high against the yen, before slipping back.

"Now that the referendum hurdle has passed, the glare of next year's general election is intensifying," said Gregor Macintosh, head of sovereign and emerging debt, at Lombard Odier, one of the largest Swiss private banks.

"This means that investors are still likely to demand a higher political risk premium in their valuation of UK assets. From the perspective of our portfolio positioning, we have begun to re-build short positions in sterling versus the dollar." (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)