(Updates with late New York prices, adds comment)
* Dollar stronger after Fed signals underlying economic
strength
* Greenback surges to three-week high against yen
* Dollar rises to fresh 4-1/4-year high against Norwegian
crown
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Oct 29 The U.S. dollar surged higher
on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled confidence the
U.S. economic recovery remained on track while investors started
to bet on an interest rate increase sooner than previously
expected.
Language in the Fed's statement largely dismissed recent
financial market volatility and focused on gradually improving
labor markets. The Fed however did not change its benchmark
interest rate but did end its monthly bond purchase program,
known as quantitative easing, that was put in place to help keep
market interest rates low in order to spur lending and
investment.
"The dollar-positive move you are seeing right now is
relative to where the market was. This came in as a more
optimistic and more hawkish statement in the fact that it didn't
discuss greater risks to the U.S. overall. It didn't seem to
imply there was any real delay from what the Fed has
communicated before," said Richard Cochinos, head of Americas
G10 FX strategy at Citi in New York.
"The market pricing was for October of 2015 for the first
Fed hike. FOMC language, and Fed present language has been for
June 2015. So the market is now going to be taking some of its
certainty off October and placing it more back towards June and
that is ultimately going to be a dollar-positive currency move,"
he said.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
a basket of major U.S. trading partners, spiked to a three-week
high in the wake of the statement. It traded up 0.75 percent at
the high of the day around 86.041.
Investors sold the euro to a one-week low, dropping it to
$1.2631 for a loss of 0.76 percent on the day after it
had gyrated above and below the unchanged mark much of the
session.
The dollar hit a three-week high of 108.96 yen before
dipping back to 108.88 yen, up 0.67 percent on the day.
A more hawkish Fed stance further illustrated the divergence
in central bank monetary policies globally, with the United
States looking to raise interest rates while others,
particularly in Europe, are looking to lower them or loosen
policy to spur moribund growth.
This contrast was starkest against the Norwegian crown as
the dollar climbed 1.38 percent to 6.70 crowns, its
strongest since June 2010.
Data earlier on Wednesday showed unemployment in oil-rich
Norway surged and consumption fell, fueling bets its central
bank would cut rates.
"We'll never really know how much good QE has done the U.S.
economy because we can't say where we would be without it. But
the contrast between the U.S. recovery and Europe's listless
economy is stark. You have to wonder how much of that recovery
would have taken place without QE," said Luke Bartholomew,
investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by
David Gregorio and James Dalgleish)