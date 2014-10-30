* U.S. Q3 GDP up 3.5 percent, above forecast

* Dollar spikes to 3-1/2-week high but drops back

* Inflation data from Germany bodes ill for euro (Updates with late New York prices, adds comment)

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Oct 30 The dollar on Thursday extended recent gains to a 3-1/2-week high, boosted by unexpectedly strong third-quarter U.S. economic growth and a newly hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve.

A U.S. Commerce Department report showed third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.5 percent versus the Reuters 3.0 percent mean forecast of economists.

The data backed up Wednesday's bullish statement on the U.S. economy by the Fed and added to buying momentum that has lifted the dollar over 8 percent on a trade-weighted basis since July.

However, the dollar's spike higher was quickly dulled as the market looked deeper into the data.

"We see a much lower-than-expected reading on consumer spending. We saw a drop in imports and while that did bolster the net trade number for GDP, it did suggest that domestic demand was likely weaker than previous quarters in Q3," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange, a currency brokerage in Washington, D.C.

"However given yesterday's Fed statement and given the fact that the dollar has considerable (upward) momentum I think the market may overlook some of the details of the report and just continue to view the U.S. economy as growing solidly and certainly faster than most of its major rivals," he said.

The trade-weighted U.S. dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose to a 3-1/2-week high of 86.491 before falling to 86.158, a gain of 0.24 percent on the day.

Wednesday's Fed statement, which also included the end of the Fed's quantitative easing bond-buying stimulus program, focused on a U.S. economic recovery that is largely on track with improving labor markets.

Contrasted against the moribund outlook for Europe's economy, the euro fell to a 3-1/2-week low of $1.2546 but recouped to $1.2606, a loss of 0.19 percent on the day.

The dollar touched a 3-1/2-week high of 109.46 yen before pulling back to 109.22, a rise of 0.31 percent.

Japan's central bank meets on Friday while the European Central Bank's next meeting is Nov. 6.

Concerns about disinflation in Europe grew after German annualized inflation data slowed to a 0.7 percent gain in October, the lowest since May.

This increases the contrast between the strengthening U.S. economy and upward trend in market interest rates, and the expectation Europe will further ease monetary policy. Ultimately that would be negative for the euro.

"We think the USD is in the midst, quite literally the mid-point, of a multi-year secular bull trend which relatively tighter (or certainly less loose) monetary and U.S. dollar-liquidity conditions should promote, as the Fed's QE program winds down," TD Securities wrote clients on Thursday. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Larry King and James Dalgleish)