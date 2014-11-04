* Euro boosted by Reuters report on ECB president's
management
* Dollar broadly weaker, profit taking cited after rally
* Norway's crown, Canadian dollar at five-year lows on oil
slide
(Recasts with Reuters exclusive on ECB, updates prices, adds
comment, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Nov 4 The euro rallied on Tuesday on a
report citing internal tensions within the European Central Bank
over the leadership style of its chief, Mario Draghi, that has
the markets expecting limits on future loosening of monetary
policy.
In an exclusive report by Reuters, national central bankers
in the euro area plan to challenge Draghi this week at a
regularly scheduled ECB meeting. They are particularly angered
by his effective setting of a target for increasing the bank's
balance sheet immediately after the governing council explicitly
agreed not to make any figure public, ECB sources told Reuters.
"The Reuters article suggesting the probability of adopting
sovereign QE falling due to squabbling amongst the (ECB)
governors is helping drive euro/dollar higher," said Sebastian
Galy, senior currency strategist at Societe Generale in New
York.
"It is an excuse to reduce long dollar positioning but the
move remains quite mild in FX," he said, referring to the
greenback's months-long rally that saw it reach its strongest
levels since September 2012 against the euro.
A potential slowing down of the ECB's measures to boost
liquidity in the euro zone in the hopes of spurring borrowing
and investment limits the selling pressure on the euro.
The reported tensions come after the European Commission on
Tuesday slash its economic growth forecast for the euro zone for
2015 to 1.1 percent from an earlier forecast of 1.7 percent.
The euro hit a high of $1.2577 on the EBS trading platform,
but traded back to $1.2557, up 0.60 percent on the day
.
The potential for slowing down a move toward looser monetary
policy contrasts sharply with Japan, which announced an
additional massive easing policy last week that sent the yen to
a roughly seven-year low against the greenback.
"There is some concern that we have very aggressive policy
coming from the Bank of Japan, the completion of QE in the U.S.
and move toward higher interest rates, and we have the ECB
almost in the middle where they have announced some policies but
not particularly aggressive," said Camilla Sutton, chief
currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The euro traded at 142.45 yen, up marginally
while the dollar fell 0.55 percent to 113.40 yen.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, fell 0.40 percent from Monday's four-year
high to 86.96.
OIL CURRENCIES HAMMERED
The Norwegian crown and the Canadian dollar fell sharply as
world oil prices fell. Brent crude prices dropped more
than 3 percent to their lowest in more than four years after top
oil exporter Saudi Arabia cut sales prices to the United States.
The U.S. dollar rose to its strongest in more than five
years against its Canadian counterpart, at C$1.1426. It
last traded near C$1.1397, up 0.30 percent on the day. The euro
advanced on the Norwegian crown by 1.35 percent to 8.6084 crowns
, its weakest since late 2009.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London and Masayuki
Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and James
Dalgleish)