NEW YORK, Dec 9 The dollar tumbled on Tuesday,
posting its largest one-day loss against the yen in eight
months, as investors sought the Japanese currency's safety amid
uncertainty in Greece and the weak trend in oil prices.
Investors tend to buy the yen in times of geopolitical or
economic stress, but the overall outlook for the Japanese
currency stayed downbeat as the economy is still in the midst of
massive quantitative easing. Sliding global stocks, a result of
soft oil prices and poor Chinese data on Monday, prompted
investors, who had sold the yen in recent days, to cover their
positions.
Oil though has recovered from five-year lows hit
earlier on Tuesday.
"We're seeing a broad pullback in risk appetite given weak
oil prices and concerns about Greece and this has supported the
yen," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth
Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The dollar fell for a second straight day as investors booked
more profits on sharp gains the past few weeks. Investors,
however, remained upbeat about the dollar, with the U.S. economy
inching closer to its first interest rate increase since the
global financial crisis.
Cautious comments from Federal Reserve policymakers late
Monday have also taken some shine out of the dollar's luster.
Dennis Lockhart, Atlanta Federal Reserve president, said he
was in no rush to drop the Fed's pledge to keep rates near zero
for a "considerable time", while San Francisco Fed chief John
Williams said the phrase was still appropriate.
Still, Esiner believes the Fed will have to change its
language at the next policy meeting given last Friday's robust
U.S. jobs report. That should keep the dollar's strong momentum
intact, he said. He added that both Lockhart and Williams are
non-voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee this
year.
Against the yen, the dollar dropped 1.1 percent to 119.40
yen, pulling further away from a seven-year high set on
Monday.
The dollar also fell 0.6 percent against the Swiss franc,
another safe-haven currency, to trade at 0.9708 franc.
The euro rose 0.5 percent to $1.2376, but was not far
from a 28-month low of $1.2247 hit on Monday.
The currency showed little reaction to early presidential
elections being called in Greece, though Greek bond yields moved
sharply higher.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar fell 0.4 percent
to 88.684, having hit a five-year high on Monday.
