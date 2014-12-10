* Risk aversion still up as yen gains for third day
* Political uncertainty in Greece weighs on markets
* Adjustment in long dollar positions continues
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 10 The U.S. dollar fell against
the safe-haven yen for a third straight session on Wednesday as
risk appetite diminished amid worries about Greece and the
outlook for China, the world's second largest economy.
The greenback has lost about two percent versus the yen in
the last three days, moving further away from a seven-year peak
above 121 yen hit on Monday this week. Its two percent fall was
the worst three-day loss for the dollar in eight months.
Still investors viewed the dollar's pullback as temporary.
The outlook for the dollar remained bright being the only
developed economy on the verge of its first interest rate
increase since the start of the global financial crisis in 2008.
"This recent fall in the dollar against the yen is more
about profit-taking from seven-year highs and a quiet week is a
good opportunity to take those profits," said John Doyle,
director of markets at Tempus Consulting in Washington.
"It didn't help that we have a bit of risk aversion in the
market with the recent weakness in the Chinese data."
There were also concerns about Greece. The Greek government
has brought forward to next week a presidential vote that will
force nearly two dozen independent lawmakers to decide whether
to side with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' pro-bailout cabinet
or with leftist radicals who have vowed to tear up the bailout.
That decision prompted the steepest daily fall in Greek
stocks on Tuesday in more than a quarter century, as well as a
jump in bond yields.
In mid-morning New York trading, the U.S. dollar fell 0.8
percent to 118.70. At one point on Tuesday, it dropped
more than two percent to 117.90 in a sharp turnaround from a
seven-year peak of 121.86 set on Monday.
The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.2415, still below a
high of $1.2447 struck on Tuesday when investors trimmed long
dollar positions, booking profits ahead of the year-end.
The U.S. dollar index was down 0.3 percent at 88.440,
not that far though from a five-year high just below 89 touched
last Monday.
The Norwegian crown, meanwhile, slumped to its lowest in
over five years against the euro on Wednesday, battered by
falling oil prices and investors betting Norway's central bank
will point towards further monetary easing on Thursday.
The euro rose 1.1 percent to 8.9090 crowns, its
highest since mid-2009.
