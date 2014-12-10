* Risk aversion still up as yen gains for third day

* Political uncertainty in Greece weighs on markets

* Adjustment in long dollar positions continues (Updates prices, adds quote)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 10 The U.S. dollar fell against the yen for a third straight session on Wednesday as risk appetite diminished amid worries about Greece and the outlook for China, the world's second-largest economy.

The greenback has lost about 3 percent versus the yen the last three days, moving away from a seven-year peak above 121 yen hit on Monday, in its worst three-day loss in 1-1/2 years.

Investors tend to buy the highly liquid yen in times of geopolitical or economic uncertainty.

The dollar has been broadly weaker, with traders taking advantage of a quiet week to cash in on recent sharp currency gains.

"Swelling risk appetite, embodied by a relentless push upward in the S&P 500, and a firming U.S. dollar have been the defining market themes in 2014," said Ilya Spivak, currency strategist at DailyFX.com.

"Profit-taking on these trades ahead of the calendar turn to 2015 would imply a parallel downturn in the greenback and the benchmark stock index. The two now have a positive correlation."

Still investors viewed the dollar's pullback as temporary. The dollar's outlook remained bright, with the U.S. being the only developed economy on the verge of its first rate increase in six years.

There were also concerns about Greece. The Greek government has brought forward to next week a presidential vote that will force nearly two dozen independent lawmakers to decide whether to side with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' pro-bailout cabinet or with leftist radicals who have vowed to tear up the bailout.

That decision prompted the steepest daily fall in Greek stocks on Tuesday in more than a quarter century.

In late trading, the dollar fell 0.8 percent to 118.70 yen . At one point on Tuesday, it dropped more than two percent to 117.90 in a sharp turnaround from the seven-year peak of 121.86 set on Monday.

The euro was up 0.5 percent at $1.2433, still below a high of $1.2447 struck on Tuesday.

The U.S. dollar index was down 0.4 percent at 88.312, still not far from a five-year high just below 89 touched last Monday.

The Norwegian crown, meanwhile, fell to its lowest in over five years against the euro due to falling oil prices and investors betting Norway's central bank will flag further easing on Thursday.

The euro rose 1.1 percent to 8.9090 crowns, its highest since mid-2009. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)