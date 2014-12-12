(Updates with late New York prices, comment)
* Dollar cuts losses on positive consumer sentiment data
* Oil price plunge knocks Norway, Canadian dollar lower
* Euro holds gains on greenback
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Dec 12 The U.S. dollar cut its losses
against the euro, extended gains against the yen and reached an
11-year high against the Norwegian crown on plunging oil prices
and stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data on Friday.
Oil prices fell to 5-1/2 year lows on concerns of a global
glut, dampening inflation expectations. However, lower energy
costs also increase the cash consumers have to spend heading
into year-end holidays.
U.S. consumer sentiment rose to an eight-year high in
December, above economists' forecasts, according to the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan survey. The gain was fuelled by
improved prospects for jobs and wages, while inflation
expectations rose as well, bolstering the case for the U.S.
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next year.
"The implication here is this leads to a stronger dollar,"
said Steven Englander, global head of G10 foreign exchange
strategy at CitiFX.
Englander said interest rate forecasts were low and what the
Fed really cares about is not shaky equity markets but job
creation, while inflation expectations are not as wobbly as
previously thought.
"The fact that the Michigan inflation expectations bounced
back is significant because it is the last pillar of the (Fed)
doves, and even though we are not at full employment, we are
approaching it fast," he said.
The Fed's two-day meeting next week ends with its interest
rate decision, due on Wednesday.
The U.S. dollar index bounced from its session lows
on the data, trading at 88.348, still off 0.35 percent on the
day. The dollar erased early losses to trade up 0.04 percent at
118.70 yen.
"The data, especially the inflation component of the
University of Michigan report, supports an incrementally more
hawkish Fed and in this backdrop of softening growth in other
major regions, an incrementally more hawkish Fed is positive for
the dollar," said Brian Daingerfield, currency strategist at the
Royal Bank of Scotland in Stamford, Connecticut.
However, the euro maintained its lead on the greenback,
trading off its highs for the day but still up 0.35 percent at
$1.2453.
Norway's crown plunged the day after its central bank
unexpectedly cut interest rates to boost growth as oil prices
slid further.
The dollar hit 7.3950 crowns on Friday, its strongest
since September 2003, before slipping to 7.3672, up 1.10 percent
on the day.
Lower oil prices undermined the Canadian dollar. The
greenback rose 0.42 percent to C$1.1568, just off a 5-1/2
year high of C$1.1591.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in Lonodn, Tomo Uetake in
Tokyo, and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Tom Heneghan, John
Stonestreet, Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama)