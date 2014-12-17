* Dollar hits highs against major currencies
* Traders eye Fed rate hike in 2015
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 17 The U.S. dollar rallied against
major currencies after the Federal Reserve's latest policy
statement and comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen signaled the
central bank was on track to hike rates next year.
The dollar hit its highest levels against the euro and Swiss
franc in over a week after the Fed offered a strong signal that
it was on track to raise interest rates sometime next year,
altering a pledge to keep them near zero for a "considerable
time" in a show of confidence in the U.S. economy.
"Markets are taking the dollar higher, as they should be,
because the Fed is on track to hike rates in 2015," said Win
Thin, currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New
York.
The euro was last down 1.28 percent against the
dollar at $1.2346 after hitting $1.2322, its lowest level
against the greenback since Dec. 9. The dollar was last up 1.23
percent against the Swiss franc after hitting a high of
0.9745 franc, its highest level against the franc since Dec. 9.
The dollar was last up 1.68 percent against the Japanese yen
at 118.30 yen after hitting a session high of 118.60 yen.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.82
percent at 88.846.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Lisa Shumaker)