* Dollar hits 28-month high against franc after Swiss rate
cut
* Dollar gains against euro, yen after Fed
* Dollar rebounds against rouble
(Adds comments, updates prices)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 18 The U.S. dollar rose against
major currencies for a second straight session on Thursday in
the wake of the Federal Reserve's signals that it could hike
rates soon and looser monetary policy overseas.
The greenback hit a 28-month high against the Swiss franc at
0.9847 franc after the Swiss National Bank said it would impose
an interest rate of -0.25 percent on some large deposits held by
investors in francs, as it seeks to discourage buying of the
currency as a safe haven.
The euro hit its lowest level against the dollar since Dec.
8, at $1.2266, while the dollar also hit a one-week high against
the Japanese yen of 119.30 yen a day after the Fed altered a
pledge to keep rates near zero for a "considerable time" in a
show of confidence in the U.S. economy.
The contrast between approaching tighter monetary policy in
the U.S. and looser policies in Europe, Japan, and Switzerland
"could not be starker" and continued to push the dollar higher,
said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities
in Toronto.
Rate increases are expected to boost the greenback by
driving investment flows into the United States. The Fed's
upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy also helped the dollar
extend gains against the safe-haven yen.
The dollar rose against the rouble, meanwhile, after sliding
more than 12 percent against the Russian currency in U.S.
trading Wednesday.
Analysts said a dip in oil prices and few concrete measures
for pulling the country out of a crisis from Russian President
Vladimir Putin hurt the rouble. The dollar was last up 2.68
percent at 61.75 roubles.
"Lower oil prices are destroying Russia's economy," said
Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at WorldWideMarkets in
Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. Sales of oil and gas are Russia's
chief source of export revenue.
The euro was last down 0.5 percent against the dollar
at $1.2281, while the dollar was last up 0.77 percent against
the Swiss franc at 0.9803 franc. The dollar was up 0.13
percent against the yen at 118.77 yen.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.1
percent at 89.222.
Most U.S. government bond yields touched one-week highs,
while the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last up 1.88
percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione,; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Chizu Nomiyama)