* Euro recoups ground, off 2-year lows against U.S. dollar
* Dollar at 2-week high against yen
* Pre-holiday trade limiting trading volumes
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The euro recovered from
two-year lows against the U.S. dollar on Monday, with traders
citing limited volumes in the pre-holiday market for the narrow
ranges and the greenback's mixed performance.
"Not everyone has checked out of the markets just yet. We
have tomorrow's slate of U.S. data to keep in mind," said Greg
Anderson, global head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets in
New York.
The dollar was knocked back after the weakest existing U.S.
home sales data in six months on Monday.
Tuesday's data includes November durable goods orders, final
third-quarter GDP, home prices and inflation data.
On the euro's recovery against the greenback, Anderson said
it was mostly just profit-taking on short-euro positions that
has lifted the currency in mid-morning New York trade rather
than concerns about data or the possibility of a snap election
in Greece.
"Most of the market has remained fairly short of euros. A
good spot to take it (short-position) off," said Anderson.
The divergence in monetary policies between the U.S., which
is on track to tighten policy next year, and the European
Central Bank, which is positioning itself for looser policy, has
put the euro on track for weakness in 2015.
Luc Coene is the latest ECB policymaker to point the way
towards outright buying of government bonds to stimulate a
still-moribund euro zone economy.
"We're at levels where from a long-term valuation
perspective the euro is weak but here we have ECB officials
saying they will ease further and the Fed headed the other way,"
said Jane Foley, a strategist with Rabobank in London.
Foley and Anderson said the euro is getting some support
around the $1.2200 level, limiting the currency's downside,
although it is off about 11 percent so far this year and
currently trades at $1.2258, up 0.25 percent on the day.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, whose party is
trailing the anti-bailout Syriza Party in opinion polls, may
struggle to avoid a snap election in two remaining rounds of
voting for his candidate for president, planned on Dec. 23 and
Dec. 29.
Investors are concerned this could lead to a renewed threat
of Greece defaulting or even departing from the euro.
The dollar rose to a two-week high of 120.01 yen, up
0.33 percent on the day. Sterling fell slightly to $1.5624 and
traded at 78.45 pence versus the euro, a loss of about 0.27
percent. .
