* Dollar hits 1-1/2-week low against yen
* Euro hits nearly 1-1/2-month low against yen
* Dollar slips from recent multi-year highs
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 30 The U.S. dollar hit a
1-1/2-week low against the safe-haven yen on Tuesday after
traders booked profits from recent multi-year highs in the
greenback and parked their winnings in the Japanese currency.
The dollar, which hit fresh nearly nine-year highs against a
basket of major currencies early Tuesday, surrendered some of
those gains and hit a low against the yen of 118.87 yen as
traders closed out profitable dollar bets. The dollar has risen
over 12 percent this year against major currencies.
The euro also fell against the yen, and was last down 0.91
percent against the Japanese currency at 145.26 yen after
hitting a nearly 1-1/2-month low of 144.77 yen.
"People are coming into the year end and taking off some
pretty profitable stuff," said Lane Newman, director of foreign
exchange at ING Capital Markets in New York. He specifically
cited profit-taking from bullish dollar bets.
Analysts noted that the dollar remained close to recent
highs. The euro hit a 29-month low against the dollar of $1.2123
earlier in the session, while the dollar hit a fresh 29-month
high against the Swiss franc of 0.9920 franc.
The euro was weak against the yen and erased early gains
against the dollar on growing expectations that the European
Central Bank will bolster its monetary stimulus by announcing
outright purchases of government bonds, potentially at its next
meeting on Jan. 22. That move is expected to weaken the euro.
"In January, the odds of quantitative easing or further
easing are pretty significant," said Sebastien Galy, senior
foreign exchange analyst at Societe Generale in New York.
Activity was thin ahead of the New Year holiday. Japanese
markets will be shut from Wednesday to Friday and will reopen
next Monday.
The dollar was last down 0.94 percent against the yen
at 119.54 yen. The euro was last flat against the dollar
at $1.2151. The dollar was last down 0.06 percent against the
Swiss franc at 0.9893 franc.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.22
percent at 89.989. Sterling was last up 0.27 percent
against the dollar at $1.5553.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 0.40 percent, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields
were last at 2.19 percent after earlier hitting a
one-week low of 2.17 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Cynthia Osterman)