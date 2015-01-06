* Yen gains on dollar and euro
* Weak U.S. data undermines greenback
* Euro weakness persists, hovering at close to 9-year lows

By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Jan 6 The Japanese yen rose on Tuesday
as investors sought a safe haven in the wake of weak crude oil
prices while the U.S. dollar was pulled lower following
disappointing economic data.
Growing fears of deflation in the euro zone, however, remain
the main drag on the euro, keeping it near a nine-year low
against the dollar while pressure rises on the European Central
Bank to ease monetary policy.
New orders for U.S. factory goods fell for a fourth straight
month in November while a gauge of growth in the U.S. services
sector fell short of expectations in December, hitting a six
month low, data showed on Tuesday.
"The last couple of data points have been weaker in the U.S.
and that's tugged at the dollar, but the strong dollar trend
remains in place. In the scheme of things the euro remains
incredibly weak," said Jens Nordvig, head of G10 FX strategy at
Nomura Securities International in New York.
Falling U.S. Treasury yields undermined the greenback
against the yen. The dollar is at a two-week low against the
Japanese currency, hitting 118.62 yen before recovering slightly
to 119 yen, a 0.53 percent loss on the day.
The euro fell to 141.38 yen, a two-month low
before stabilizing around 141.65 yen, a loss of 0.75 percent.
The euro traded down 0.17 percent at $1.19100, having
earlier reached a low of $1.18850 on the EBS trading
platform, not far from the $1.1860 area hit on Monday, a level
not seen since March 2006.
Constant chatter of a Greek exit from the euro zone further
sapped confidence in the currency. Crude oil prices fell to
fresh 5-1/2 year lows over global supply glut concerns.
"Global risk sentiment has been hurt by sliding stocks and
oil prices. That is leading to a perception that there is a lack
of demand and that has implications for global growth," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"But I would be a bit cautious about extrapolating too much
so early in the year. This dip in risk appetite is likely to be
temporary, and we should see the dollar recover against the yen
and expect the euro to head lower," he said.
The Canadian dollar was also subdued at C$1.1771 per
U.S. dollar, not far from a 5-1/2-year low of C$1.1818 reached
on Monday.
(Editing by Alison Williams and Nick Zieminski)